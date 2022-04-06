Interior Design Services Market Size to Grow by USD 24.13 Bn| 35% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Interior Design Services Market research report by Technavio infers that the growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector is driving this market's growth. Resulting in the market growth of USD 24.13 billion at a CAGR of almost 4%, read additional information about the market, and get FREE sample report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. among others are some of the key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Interior Design Services industry.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 35 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the most important markets for interior design services. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The expansion of the interior design services market in APAC will be aided by an increase in demand for construction services from growing countries such as China, Japan, and India throughout the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Interior Design Services Market

Market Driver:

Residential, commercial, government, corporate, and public construction activities are all on the rise. Meanwhile, numerous emerging-market governments are rapidly pursuing projects to develop customized infrastructure, which is projected to boost the construction sector and help these countries improve their economic situations.

Market Challenge:

Established vendors compete fiercely on a variety of factors, including distinctiveness, product portfolio, premiumization, and pricing. The market's competitors vary by the sort of service they give across different regions, and they compete in design, designer experience, brand experience, and service. Smaller players in developing regions provide services at reduced costs. Big vendors' technological innovation puts smaller businesses in a tough spot.

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AECOM

10.4 Aedas Ltd.

10.5 DP Architects Pte Ltd.

10.6 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

10.7 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

10.8 HDR Inc.

10.9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

10.10 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

10.11 Perkins and Will International Group of Companies

10.12 Stantec Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

