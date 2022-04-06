U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Interior Design Services Market Size to Grow by USD 24.13 Bn| 35% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Interior Design Services Market research report by Technavio infers that the growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector is driving this market's growth. Resulting in the market growth of USD 24.13 billion at a CAGR of almost 4%, read additional information about the market, and get FREE sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. among others are some of the key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Interior Design Services industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Specialty Coffee Shops Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geographic Landscape

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 35 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the most important markets for interior design services. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The expansion of the interior design services market in APAC will be aided by an increase in demand for construction services from growing countries such as China, Japan, and India throughout the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Interior Design Services Market

  • Market Driver:

Residential, commercial, government, corporate, and public construction activities are all on the rise. Meanwhile, numerous emerging-market governments are rapidly pursuing projects to develop customized infrastructure, which is projected to boost the construction sector and help these countries improve their economic situations.

  • Market Challenge:

Established vendors compete fiercely on a variety of factors, including distinctiveness, product portfolio, premiumization, and pricing. The market's competitors vary by the sort of service they give across different regions, and they compete in design, designer experience, brand experience, and service. Smaller players in developing regions provide services at reduced costs. Big vendors' technological innovation puts smaller businesses in a tough spot.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Security Printing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Interior Design Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 24.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.30

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AECOM

  • 10.4 Aedas Ltd.

  • 10.5 DP Architects Pte Ltd.

  • 10.6 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

  • 10.8 HDR Inc.

  • 10.9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

  • 10.10 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

  • 10.11 Perkins and Will International Group of Companies

  • 10.12 Stantec Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio

