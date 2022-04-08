U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,576.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,549.50
    +13.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.90
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.59
    +0.56 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.53
    -0.57 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0950
    +0.1250 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,600.72
    +204.87 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.60
    +12.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.99
    +63.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Interior Design Services Market Size to Grow by USD 24.13 Bn| 35% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Interior Design Services Market research report by Technavio infers that the growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector is driving this market's growth. Resulting in the market growth of USD 24.13 billion at a CAGR of almost 4%, read additional information about the market, and get FREE sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. among others are some of the key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Interior Design Services industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Specialty Coffee Shops Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geographic Landscape

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 35 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the most important markets for interior design services. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The expansion of the interior design services market in APAC will be aided by an increase in demand for construction services from growing countries such as China, Japan, and India throughout the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Interior Design Services Market

  • Market Driver:

Residential, commercial, government, corporate, and public construction activities are all on the rise. Meanwhile, numerous emerging-market governments are rapidly pursuing projects to develop customized infrastructure, which is projected to boost the construction sector and help these countries improve their economic situations.

  • Market Challenge:

Established vendors compete fiercely on a variety of factors, including distinctiveness, product portfolio, premiumization, and pricing. The market's competitors vary by the sort of service they give across different regions, and they compete in design, designer experience, brand experience, and service. Smaller players in developing regions provide services at reduced costs. Big vendors' technological innovation puts smaller businesses in a tough spot.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Security Printing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Interior Design Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 24.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.30

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AECOM

  • 10.4 Aedas Ltd.

  • 10.5 DP Architects Pte Ltd.

  • 10.6 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

  • 10.8 HDR Inc.

  • 10.9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

  • 10.10 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

  • 10.11 Perkins and Will International Group of Companies

  • 10.12 Stantec Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interior-design-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-13-bn-35-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301520754.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • As Boeing Avoids Russian Titanium Supply, a Japanese Producer Is Stepping in

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese company Toho Titanium Co. is ramping up output of the metal used to make aircraft amid a shortfall caused by Boeing Co. and Airbus SE avoiding purchases from Russia, the world’s largest supplier. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall,

  • Shell's 13-Year Journey From Discovery to First Oil Shows Why U.S. Output Is Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Questioned by U.S. lawmakers this week, chief executives from the nation’s biggest oil companies took great pains to explain why they haven’t raised production fast enough to tame skyrocketing energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Gas prices: It's 'very unfair to blame President Biden,’ says oil analyst

    Oil executives on Capitol Hill defended their companies as Democratic lawmakers accused them of price gauging during a hearing hosted by the House Committee on Energy & Commerce.

  • Brazil picks technocrat to lead Petrobras after succession plan mess

    After two messy, drama-filled weeks struggling to fill the top job at state-run oil company Petrobras Brazil's government turned this week to low-profile technocrat José Mauro Coelho, and investors welcomed the move. Coelho's record indicates he is not keen on sacrificing Petrobras profits to keep fuel prices low for Brazilian drivers, or to accomplish other policy aims. Last week, energy consultant Adriano Pires backed out of the government's nomination to take the helm at Petrobras, shortly after soccer magnate Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination as chairman.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • Why Amazon Stock Slumped Today

    Although it wasn't exactly a steep decline, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock took a bit of a fall on Thursday. The drop was linked to potential new struggles in labor relations. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected an Amazon request to scotch a proposed shareholder vote on an audit of working conditions at its facilities.

  • Meta reportedly set to introduce virtual currency dubbed ‘Zuck Bucks’

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley explains Meta's plan to implement virtual currency inside the metaverse, Chipotle's partnership with Roblox, and other brands such as Wendy's jumping on metaverse platforms.

  • U.S. natural gas prices just hit a 13-year high. Blame coal, say analysts

    Natural-gas futures settled Thursday at their highest price since December 2008, with a rise in coal prices, tight supplies and global worries about energy supplies contributing to a price gain of more than 70% for the fuel so far this year.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • EU Backs Russian Coal Ban as Some Countries Demand Tougher Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union banned coal imports from Russia in its first move targeting Moscow’s crucial energy revenue, but some member states say the bloc needs to do much more to punish Moscow for atrocities in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don