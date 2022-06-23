U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.50
    -7.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,421.00
    -50.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,540.75
    -25.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.80
    -5.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.55
    -2.64 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2253
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5100
    -0.6300 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,302.22
    -146.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.31
    -2.77 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,146.71
    -2.84 (-0.01%)
     

Interior Design Software Market to Reach USD 188.77 Million Globally by 2024 at 4% CAGR | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interior Design Software Market by Application (non-residential and residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The interior design software market share is expected to increase by USD 188.77 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The interior design software market share growth in the non-residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment receives a major demand for offices, retail shops, and hotels. The location of the commercial building is one of the major growth drivers for this segment. Commercial buildings need to attract their customers and create a competitive edge by creating unique buildings. In this segment, most of the revenue comes from office buildings. The market receives a smaller percentage of revenue from the restoration buildings segment. This segment receives major revenue from urban areas compared with rural areas. The segment holds the major market potential in developed countries compared with developing countries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Software Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Software Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Interior Design Software Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Interior Design Software Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Interior Design Software Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

  • The key factors driving growth in the interior design software market is the better interior design and decoration.

  • Interior design software allows architects to check the quality of interior settings at an early stage of the designing process. It allows architects to monitor, access, and identify any disparity between the proposed design and the real building. With this software, architects can take preventive measures, thus reducing the need for rebuilding and remodeling.

  • Most of the interior design software includes a comprehensive list of furniture, such as doors, windows, beds, and tables of distinctive designs. This helps the designer to get an accurate model of the room. For users' convenience, many vendors offer both free and paid software. For instance, SketchUp by Trimble is available in two versions, namely SketchUp Make (free version) and SketchUp Pro (paid version).

Market Challenges:

  • The interoperability issues with interior design software will be a major challenge for the interior design software market.

  • Compatibility problem with different software applications by several interior design software vendors increases the problem of interoperability. Lack of interoperability makes it difficult for employees within a company working in different business units to share information.

  • The output of an interior design file may not be supported by other AEC software, which may leave end-users unsatisfactory and can impede the growth of the market. One of the major interoperability issues faced by the users is the different output formats used by the various software. Most often, the output file from the software is not compatible with other interior design software.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The interior design software market report is segmented by Application (non-residential and residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the interior design software market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Vendor Analysis:

The interior design software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovative brand management solutions to compete in the market. 

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Interior Design Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 188.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.64

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asynth SAS, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Decolabs, Home Hardware Stores Ltd., Planner 5D, RoomSketcher AS, Roomtodo OU, SmartDraw Software LLC, and Trimble Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Asynth SAS

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • Decolabs

  • Home Hardware Stores Ltd.

  • Planner 5D

  • RoomSketcher AS

  • Roomtodo OU

  • SmartDraw Software LLC

  • Trimble Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interior-design-software-market-to-reach-usd-188-77-million-globally-by-2024-at-4-cagr--technavio-301572241.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • How Much Of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Astra Space, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASTR ) have power over the company. Large companies usually...

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • JP Morgan Analyst Lowers Price Targets On These 4 Popular REITs As Recession Fears Rise

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is slashing price targets on four popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) as recession fears continue to weigh heavily on the market. While REITs are often looked at as a resilient asset class and a hedge against inflation, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA: XLRE) is performing right in line with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY): both down about 21% for the year. According to data from Benzinga Pro, JPMorgan updated its ratings on the four

  • Why Tesla Shares Jumped Initially, Then Retreated Today

    Investors pushed the share price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) up 4% this morning, likely after the electric vehicle (EV) stock made double-digit percentage gains yesterday following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It may have to do with Tesla's Shanghai factory. Reuters reported today that Tesla's Shanghai factory will suspend operations for two weeks as the EV company makes some upgrades to the factory.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possib

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy As FDA Reportedly Plans Juul Crackdown?

    Altria fell hard on Wednesday, on a report that the FDA planned to tell vaping startup Juul to pull its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market. Is MO stock a buy now?

  • NIO Stock Is Up 30% This Month. Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead

    “Share outperformance.” Now there’s a vintage term which on account of the stock market’s woeful action in 2022 might be somewhat forgotten. However, that appears to be the case for NIO (NIO) in recent times. This month, all the main indexes have continued to put in an abject display, but shares of the Chinese EV maker have defied the market and are up ~30%. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao attributes the strong showing to a few key drivers. First off, Q1’s 18% gross margin might have amounted t

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: New Market Rally Struggles For Direction; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded from losses but gains faded. Five stocks from a hot sector are near buy points.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Veteran strategist is betting the market will avoid a recession—and rally a whopping 40% by year-end

    Oppenheimer & Co. chief investment strategist predicts the market will not only avoid a recession but will rally 40% from where it currently stands.

  • Juul Ban Will Send Altria’s Strategy, and $13 Billion, Up in Smoke

    The FDA is preparing to remove the controversial e-cigarette brand from the U.S. market, complicating Altria’s push into smoke-free products.