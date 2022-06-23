Interior Design Software Market to Reach USD 188.77 Million Globally by 2024 at 4% CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Interior Design Software Market by Application (non-residential and residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The interior design software market share is expected to increase by USD 188.77 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The interior design software market share growth in the non-residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment receives a major demand for offices, retail shops, and hotels. The location of the commercial building is one of the major growth drivers for this segment. Commercial buildings need to attract their customers and create a competitive edge by creating unique buildings. In this segment, most of the revenue comes from office buildings. The market receives a smaller percentage of revenue from the restoration buildings segment. This segment receives major revenue from urban areas compared with rural areas. The segment holds the major market potential in developed countries compared with developing countries.

Interior Design Software Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The key factors driving growth in the interior design software market is the better interior design and decoration.

Interior design software allows architects to check the quality of interior settings at an early stage of the designing process. It allows architects to monitor, access, and identify any disparity between the proposed design and the real building. With this software, architects can take preventive measures, thus reducing the need for rebuilding and remodeling.

Most of the interior design software includes a comprehensive list of furniture, such as doors, windows, beds, and tables of distinctive designs. This helps the designer to get an accurate model of the room. For users' convenience, many vendors offer both free and paid software. For instance, SketchUp by Trimble is available in two versions, namely SketchUp Make (free version) and SketchUp Pro (paid version).

Market Challenges:

The interoperability issues with interior design software will be a major challenge for the interior design software market.

Compatibility problem with different software applications by several interior design software vendors increases the problem of interoperability. Lack of interoperability makes it difficult for employees within a company working in different business units to share information.

The output of an interior design file may not be supported by other AEC software, which may leave end-users unsatisfactory and can impede the growth of the market. One of the major interoperability issues faced by the users is the different output formats used by the various software. Most often, the output file from the software is not compatible with other interior design software.

Segmentation Analysis:

The interior design software market report is segmented by Application (non-residential and residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the interior design software market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Vendor Analysis:

The interior design software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovative brand management solutions to compete in the market.

