This is the new interior of Tesla's Model S and Model X

The Model S will see some significant changes to its interior this year. After months of rumors, Tesla confirmed the revisions in a few images released just ahead of its quarterly earnings call scheduled for later this afternoon.

Some of the changes — like the shift to a widescreen display — are things that have made their way over from the Model 3. Others are entirely new.

(Update: Tesla has updated its website with refreshed ordering pages that indicate the Model X SUV will be getting the below revisions as well!)

Here's what we've spotted so far:

An airplane-style steering "yoke" (similar to the one spotted in prototypes of Tesla's new Roadster) instead of a standard round wheel.

Image Credits: Tesla

The front center screen is now a 17" widescreen display, instead of a 17" tall/portrait display. The resolution, meanwhile, is shifting from 1900x1200 to 2200x1300.

Image Credits: Tesla

In addition to the 12.3" driver display above the steering yoke, there's also now an 8" display in the rear (presumably so passengers can more easily play the car's built-in games in the back, as displayed.)

Image Credits: Tesla

Tesla's earnings call is scheduled to start at 3:30pm Pacific. If they mention anything else changing about the interior, we'll update this post.