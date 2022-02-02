Interlink Electronics to Participate in the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a high-growth technology partner specializing in sensing, HMI, and IoT solutions, announced today that it will participate in the Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference that will be held today.

Chairman, president, and CEO Steven N. Bronson is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss Interlink's future growth strategy and plans for expansion into new markets. More information about the event can be found at www.allianceg.com/events.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a full-service technology partner and leading provider of sensing and HMI solutions. Since introducing the Force Sensing Resistor (FSR®) to market 35 years ago, Interlink has maintained a track record of innovation and manufacturing excellence supported by its vertically-integrated, in-house capabilities. Interlink has made significant investments in R&D and product development, demonstrating its commitment to diversifying its product line, expanding into new markets, and growing its global partner channels. Focused on expanding as a diversified high-growth technology and industrial leader, Interlink is pursuing acquisitions within the following four sectors: Sensors, Test & Measurement, Engineering Services, and Specialty Components/Solutions Manufacturers. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

About Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) is an SEC registered and FINRA member, investment, and advisory firm, specializing in wealth management and middle markets. Having full-service capabilities, A.G.P. offers wealth management advice, institutional services, and investment banking services. A.G.P. provides services to across the US and has access to over 30 global markets. For more information, please visit www.allianceg.com.

Contact:

Steven N. Bronson, CEO & President

IR@iefsr.com

805-617-4419

Story continues

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interlink-electronics-to-participate-in-the-alliance-global-partners-virtual-emerging-growth-technology-conference-301473497.html

SOURCE INTERLINK ELECTRONICS