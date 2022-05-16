U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,144.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,254.25
    +9.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.74
    -0.46 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.20
    +12.20 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9700
    -0.0830 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,917.09
    -1,248.95 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.77
    +427.09 (+175.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Intermap Announces 135% Quarterly Revenue Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ITMSF

Fully diluted Shareholders' Equity up 15%

Achieves Break-even Cash Flow from Operations

Subscription-based Revenue Increased 40%

DENVER, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced filing of consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, along with management's discussion and analysis for the corresponding period and related management certifications for first quarter financial results. The documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2022, the Company reported revenue of $2.0 million, compared with $0.9 million for the first quarter and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Acquisition services revenue recovered to $0.6 million after a challenging year in 2021 because of COVID-19. Recurring value-added data services were up 66% due to increased defense spending. Recurring software and solutions were up 43% as the company continues to grow its commercial elevation data-as-a-service (EDaaS) offerings. Consistent with prior periods, Intermap experienced seasonal decline in revenue for the first quarter as government customers allocate the bulk of their contract dollars in the summer months to accommodate September and November year-end budget cycles. Government revenue represented 34% of total revenue for the quarter.

In spite of government customer payment delays caused by COVID-19 quarantines during the quarter, Intermap earned positive operating cash flow. On a fully diluted basis, Intermap revenue per share increased 93% to $0.065 per share, and Shareholders' Equity increased 11% to $0.038 per share, compared with the same period in 2021.

Intermap is engaged with the U.S. Department of Defense and other allied national government agencies on critical strategic initiatives. Defense-related revenue from all countries currently represents approximately 27% of total revenue for the quarter, up from nil in 2021. Some ongoing unclassified government work that has been previously announced includes:

  • · Supporting Ukraine's Ministry of Defense with high-resolution, 3D data and analytic services

  • · Working with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to supply low latency foundation data for high-priority national security areas of interest

  • · Working on prime contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to support its development of GPS-denied navigation solutions

Intermap's subscription-based revenue increased 40% over the first quarter of 2021. Year over year, the Company's insurance business increased 65% and key data contracts increased 28% with increases in the number and size of subscriptions. With the industry recovering from COVID-19, Intermap's aviation business began to recover. Some commercial highlights include:

  • New InsitePro® subscription with a top-5 underwriter in the U.S., providing flood risk assessment and flood premium pricing

  • First contract for rail solution with Class 1 North American railway company for flood and fire risk management

  • New NEXTView™ contract to support automated aircraft landing in the U.S.

  • New data subscription contract with leading European airline to provide elevation data as a service for flight planning operations

  • Expanded European insurance subscription with Generali for its customized flood hazard maps and analytics

  • Renewed flood risk web services subscription to support real estate transactions in the Czech Republic

"We are pleased to report strong year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter and we are on track for 2022," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "Our government and commercial businesses are winning new customers under high-margin programmatic recurring contract awards and expanding existing relationships. We are confident in our pipeline and well-positioned to execute on our strategy of efficient resource allocation towards highly profitable, recurring revenue and scalable growth."

Intermap Reader Advisory
Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermap-announces-135-quarterly-revenue-growth-301548469.html

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Chevron, Micron and 18 More Stocks Goldman Recommends to Ride Out the Storm

    FEATURE Exxon Mobil Qualcomm Micron and Chevron are just some of the 20 “margin of safety” stocks Goldman Sachs recommends as macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds have roiled U.S. stocks markets.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.