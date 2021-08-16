U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.00
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,483.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.75
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.10
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    +0.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2450
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,615.73
    -1,986.25 (-4.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,150.12
    -47.46 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,657.78
    +134.59 (+0.49%)
     

Intermap Reports Second Quarter Results and Closes Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Winning new, strategic contracts; strengthening the capital structure

35% sequential revenue growth over the first quarter

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced second quarter financial results and the closing of its Private Placement.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $1.2 million, compared with $0.9 million last quarter, and $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. While the impacts of the contracting delays caused by COVID-19 are reflected in the revenue results from the last twelve months, Intermap has been successful in repairing its capital structure and maintaining its position to win contract awards as the market improves. This is evidenced by several new, strategic contracts worth over $4.1 million, which Intermap has announced subsequent to the quarter end.

  • Malaysia's federal mapping agency selected Intermap to map the island of Borneo, the largest island in Asia and the third largest in the world. The Company will use its proprietary sensor technology to collect airborne IFSAR imagery and create 3D digital elevation models and 3D-derivative feature products to build authoritative base maps for the island.

  • Intermap received an Other Transactions Award from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to produce low-latency foundation data for high-priority national security areas of interest. The Company is partnering with the prime contractor, CACI, Inc. – Federal, to combine Intermap's patented IRIS™ processing suite with CACI's Feature Trace automated feature extraction software to create new elevation and feature datasets that are continually updated as the terrain and built environment evolve.

  • Intermap entered into a multiyear joint development agreement with Garmin® to provide high-resolution NEXTMap® digital terrain data for integration into Garmin Golf™, a new subscription-based golf application. The Company's precise terrain data will allow users to visualize and simulate golf games from any location around the world.

  • Intermap entered into a three-year contract with a global, industry-leading insurance provider to provide access to InsitePro®, a SaaS package that delivers property-specific risk analytics for underwriting flood insurance anywhere in the United States. Intermap's insurance industry presence is growing, with a 50% increase in services revenue and a 27% increase in clients over last year.

  • Intermap expanded its software contract with Generali Group by adding Generali Serbia to the existing subscription. Generali Group uses Intermap's Aquarius RMA software solution for precise flood hazard maps and analytics. Generali is the second-largest insurance company in the Serbian insurance market, and it will also use Aquarius RMA in Serbia to grow their flood insurance premium.

Private Placement

Intermap recently completed its Private Placement, issuing subscriptions for 3,191,667 shares at CAD$0.90 per share, raising CAD$2.873 million. The Company also issued a total of 188,166 warrants to certain finders. Cormark Securities Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc. acted as advisers to the Company on the Private Placement.

The Company's consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, along with management's discussion and analysis for the corresponding period and related management certifications, are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information about Intermap's geospatial solutions, visit intermap.com/investors to download a presentation.

Intermap Reader Advisory
Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermap-reports-second-quarter-results-and-closes-private-placement-301356295.html

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • EV Startup Canoo Reports Deeper Loss But Preorders Climb

    Canoo missed second-quarter estimates as the EV startup looks to bring its first electric vehicle to market next year.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Trading At A 28% Discount?

    Does the August share price for Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Roblox results come in below Street expectations, shares decline

    Roblox Corp. declined in the extended session Monday after the social-gaming platform's results came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Is Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    The big shareholder groups in Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN ) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold...