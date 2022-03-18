U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Intermap Supports Ukraine's Ministry of Defense with High-Resolution, 3D Elevation Data and Analytic Services

·2 min read
In this article:
  • IMP
  • ITMSF

High-quality, certified 3D data advances situational awareness, joint force interoperability, after-action assessment, and precision fires

DENVER, CO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced the delivery of unclassified, commercial elevation data and analytics to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense in support of its operations.

In an initial and immediate step, Intermap is providing access to the Company's high-resolution NEXTMap® elevation data and analytics to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and other vetted humanitarian organizations for critical situational awareness, including terrain of the country and the region. Intermap is providing the world's most accurate, unclassified, commercial 3D elevation data covering Ukraine.

"Intermap stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine by delivering advanced tools to support situational awareness, command and control, and tactical overmatch," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "Our priority is to provide quick and easy access to recent data and analytics to aid decision-makers at the tactical edge, where they are needed most. Intermap will continue to make valuable data and tools available, supporting Ukraine and its Western Allies."

Intermap Reader Advisory
Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermap-supports-ukraines-ministry-of-defense-with-high-resolution-3d-elevation-data-and-analytic-services-301505575.html

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/18/c2763.html

