Intermediate bulk container market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% by 2027: APAC to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intermediate Bulk Container Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 4026.05 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.16%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 7,587.03 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the intermediate bulk container market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a rise in population and an increase in urbanization. This is resulting in increased consumption of various products, such as food products, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, and consumer goods. This is prompting packagers to make significant investments in this region. Buy the report

Company profiles

The intermediate bulk container market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Global Pak Inc. – The company's key offerings include intermediate bulk containers such as Sulzer bags, drum bags, and stevedore bags.

BWAY Corp. - The company offers intermediate bulk containers such as U Panel, 4 Panel, and Crohmiq electrostatic type D FIBCs.

FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd. - The company's key offerings include intermediate bulk containers such as four-loop bags, two-loop bags, and tunnel lift bags.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high demand for intermediate bulk containers from the construction industry, the growing manufacturing industry, and the rise in containerization will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the volatility of raw material prices is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, and corrugated. The plastic segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Related reports:

The flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.65 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (chemical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The North America flexible intermediate bulk container market share is expected to increase to USD 85.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America segmentation by end-user (chemicals, food, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this intermediate bulk container market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intermediate bulk container market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the intermediate bulk container market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intermediate bulk container market vendors

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,026.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, BWAY Corp., DS Smith Plc, FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Global Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Hawman Container Services, Hoover Circular Solutions, HOYER GmbH, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Material Logistics Handling Pty. Ltd., Mondi plc, OBAL CENTRUM s.r.o., Schafer Werke Gmbh, SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, SIA Flexitanks, SYSPAL Ltd., Thielmann Portinox Spain SA, and Snyder Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global intermediate bulk container market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Corrugated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Berry Global Inc.

12.4 Bulk Lift International LLC

12.5 BWAY Corp.

12.6 DS Smith Plc

12.7 FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.

12.8 Global Pak Inc.

12.9 Greif Inc.

12.10 Hawman Container Services

12.11 HOYER GmbH

12.12 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

12.13 LC Packaging International BV

12.14 Schafer Werke Gmbh

12.15 SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA

12.16 SYSPAL Ltd.

12.17 Thielmann Portinox Spain SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

