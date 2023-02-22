Intermediate bulk container market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% by 2027: APAC to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intermediate Bulk Container Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 4026.05 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.16%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 7,587.03 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional analysis
By region, the intermediate bulk container market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a rise in population and an increase in urbanization. This is resulting in increased consumption of various products, such as food products, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, and consumer goods. This is prompting packagers to make significant investments in this region. Buy the report
Company profiles
The intermediate bulk container market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Global Pak Inc. – The company's key offerings include intermediate bulk containers such as Sulzer bags, drum bags, and stevedore bags.
BWAY Corp. - The company offers intermediate bulk containers such as U Panel, 4 Panel, and Crohmiq electrostatic type D FIBCs.
FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd. - The company's key offerings include intermediate bulk containers such as four-loop bags, two-loop bags, and tunnel lift bags.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the high demand for intermediate bulk containers from the construction industry, the growing manufacturing industry, and the rise in containerization will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the volatility of raw material prices is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
Based on type, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, and corrugated. The plastic segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
What are the key data covered in this intermediate bulk container market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intermediate bulk container market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the intermediate bulk container market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intermediate bulk container market vendors
Intermediate Bulk Container Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4,026.05 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.41
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, India, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, BWAY Corp., DS Smith Plc, FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Global Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Hawman Container Services, Hoover Circular Solutions, HOYER GmbH, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Material Logistics Handling Pty. Ltd., Mondi plc, OBAL CENTRUM s.r.o., Schafer Werke Gmbh, SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, SIA Flexitanks, SYSPAL Ltd., Thielmann Portinox Spain SA, and Snyder Industries Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global intermediate bulk container market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Corrugated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Berry Global Inc.
12.4 Bulk Lift International LLC
12.5 BWAY Corp.
12.6 DS Smith Plc
12.7 FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.
12.8 Global Pak Inc.
12.9 Greif Inc.
12.10 Hawman Container Services
12.11 HOYER GmbH
12.12 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
12.13 LC Packaging International BV
12.14 Schafer Werke Gmbh
12.15 SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA
12.16 SYSPAL Ltd.
12.17 Thielmann Portinox Spain SA
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
