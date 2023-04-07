Intermodals Global Market Report 2023: Artificial Intelligence In Intermodal Services to Reshape Sector

Company Logo

Global Intermodals Market

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intermodals Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The intermodals market reached a value of nearly $23,367.5 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $23,367.5 million in 2022 to $41,588.7 million in 2027 at a rate of 12.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2027 and reach $68,791.6 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period in the intermodals market resulted from emerging markets growth, rise in e-commerce, rise in mining activity, government policies, taxation and growth in international trade volumes. The market was restrained by loss of time and speed, shortage of drivers and operators, high infrastructure costs, political uncertainties and covid impact 19.



Going forward, faster economic growth, sustainability, emphasis on cutting carbon emissions and government support will drive the market in future. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include Russia Ukraine war.



The intermodals market is segmented by type into container-on-flatcar (COFC) and trailer-on-flatcar (TOFC). The container-on-flatcar (COFC) segment was the largest segment of the intermodals market segmented by type, accounting for 86.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the container-on-flatcar (COFC) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the intermodals market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027.



The intermodals market is also segmented by destination into domestic and international. The domestic was the largest segment of the intermodals market segmented by destination, accounting for 57.7% of the total in 2022. Going forward, international segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the intermodals market segmented by destination, at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2022-2027.



The intermodals market is also segmented by application into oil and gas, aerospace and defense, industrial and manufacturing, construction, chemical, food and beverages, healthcare, and others. The oil and gas segment was the largest segment of the intermodals market segmented by application, accounting for 41.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, chemical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the intermodals market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the intermodals market, accounting for 32.4% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the intermodals market will be Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.3% and 12.1% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and Africa, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.9% respectively.



The global intermodals market is concentrated, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 85.80% of the total market in 2021. The market concentration can be attributed to the presence of large number of local players at the regional level. BNSF Railway was the largest competitor with 17.86% share of the market, followed by Norfolk Southern Railway with 15.21%, Union Pacific Railroad with 15.16%, Canadian National Railway with 12.86%, Deutsche Bahn with 5.96%, CSX Transportation with 5.88%, Schneider National, Inc with 4.12%, SNCF with 3.62%, Japan Freight Railway Company (JR Freight) with 2.92% and KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC with 2.21%.



The top opportunities in the intermodals market segmented by type will arise in container-on-flatcar (COFC) segment, which will gain $16,144.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the intermodals market segmented by destination will arise in international segment, which will gain $8,300.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the intermodals market segmented by application will arise in oil and gas segment, which will gain $6,630.0 million of global annual sales by 2027. The intermodals market size will gain the most in the USA at $4,863.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the intermodals market include artificial intelligence in intermodal services, focusing on shipment tracking tools, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, focus on digitalization, obstacle detection assistance systems, focus on rail vehicle visibility tools, technological advancement, strategic partnerships and collaborations. Player-adopted strategies in the intermodals market include strategic collaborations and partnerships, opening new intermodal terminals, partnering with companies, new intermodal rail services.

Major Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence In Intermodal Services

Focus On the Shipment Tracking Tool

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Increased Focus on Digitalization

Obstacle Detection Assistance System

Rail Vehicle Visibility Tools

Technological Advancements

Strategic Partnerships And Collaborations





The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions, and explanations about intermodals market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global intermodals market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for for segment by type, by destination, and by application in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies

This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for intermodals providers in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



1) By Type: Container-On-Flatcar (COFC); Trailer-On-Flatcar (TOFC)

2) By Destination: Domestic; International

3) By Application: Oil And Gas; Aerospace And Defense; Industrial And Manufacturing; Construction; Chemical; Food And Beverages; Healthcare; Others



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $23367.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $68791.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global





BNSF Railway

Norfolk Southern Railway

Union Pacific Railroad

Canadian National Railway

Deutsche Bahn





