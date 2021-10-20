U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.48 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3100
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,903.65
    +1,986.04 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Intermountain Healthcare and DeCODE Genetics Scientists Discover Genetic Underpinnings of Vertigo

·4 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists in the United States and Iceland who are collecting and studying DNA as part of the HerediGene: Population Study, the world's largest DNA mapping initiative, have discovered the genetic underpinnings of vertigo, a condition that creates a sense of dizziness and causes balance problems for nearly 40 percent of Americans at some point in their life.

(PRNewsfoto/Intermountain Healthcare)
(PRNewsfoto/Intermountain Healthcare)

Intermountain Healthcare and DeCODE discover genetic underpinnings of vertigo as part of HerediGene Population Study

Vertigo is a leading cause of falls for Americans and results in tens of thousands of emergency department visits each year.

Scientists from Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare and deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of the biopharmaceutical company, Amgen, based in Reykjavik, Iceland, discovered six common genetic variants associated with vertigo.

Results of the findings are reported in the scientific journal, Communications Biology, a publication of Nature.

"We haven't had a clear explanation of the genetic basis of vertigo, so this is a very significant finding," said Lincoln Nadauld, MD, PhD, one of the study's authors and vice president and chief of precision health and academics for Intermountain Healthcare.

"Vertigo is one of the leading causes of emergency room visits across our health system. This discovery means we now have a much better understanding for why portions of our population experience these symptoms," Nadauld added. "Now, scientists all over the world can read about this discovery and develop tests and medicines to help patients – thanks in part to our HerediGene study participants."

For the study, scientists examined nearly 50,000 DNA samples against more than 894,500 controlled samples to discover six common genetic variants (genes ZNF91, OTOP1, OTOG, OTOGL, TECTA, and ARMC9) associated with vertigo.

"Our study revealed sequence variants in genes that may contribute to the pathogenesis of diseases in either the auditory system or vestibular (sensory) system and thus, further our understanding of the biological underpinnings of these two systems," investigators report.

In addition to the six vertigo associations, investigators reported eight vertigo associations with sequence variants that have previously been associated with age-related hearing impairment and motion sickness. However, they did not detect a significant correlation between the effect estimates of vertigo and those two phenotypes.

"Although disorders of the auditory and the vestibular system may co-occur, none of the six genome-wide significant vertigo variants were associated with hearing loss and only one was associated with age-related hearing impairment," scientists noted.

Vertigo, dizziness, and balance-related conditions are among the most common health problems in adults. It's estimated that nearly 40 percent of all adults in the U.S. experience vertigo, with women slightly more likely than men.

The HerediGene: Population Study was launched by Intermountain and Amgen through its subsidiary, deCODE genetics, in 2019 as a major global collaboration and study focused on discovering new connections between genetics and human disease by collecting of a more than a half million DNA samples from people in Utah and Idaho.

Since then, more than 75,000 people have enrolled in the study, which is the largest and most comprehensive DNA mapping effort to date in the U.S. from a single population.

"Our discovery of these genetic variants associated with vertigo is a great example of the types of important findings that we think are to come from the HerediGene: Population study," said Kári Stefánsson, founder and CEO of deCODE genetics.

Members of the research team include cardiologists Kirk Knowlton, MD, and J. Brent Muhlestein, MD, from the Intermountain Heart Institute.

Knowlton, chair of the department of cardiovascular research for the Intermountain Heart Institute, said that people experiencing vertigo often come to the emergency department thinking they're having a heart attack or other cardiovascular problem.

"The immediate significance of this finding is its potential in how we take care of our patients," said Knowlton. "Knowing that they may have a genetic predisposition to vertigo will help our clinicians effectively treat them and potentially distinguish the cause of their vertigo from other kinds of syndromes or diseases that are accompanied by dizziness."

David Jones, PhD, chief scientist with Intermountain and one of the study authors who helped analyze HerediGene's participant data, is grateful to the many HerediGene study participants. He thanked the caregivers and study participants who have been critical in launching this discovery – which he believes is the tip of the iceberg of more discoveries soon.

"We're excited by these important findings and believe this is the first of many discoveries from the HerediGene: Population Study that will help us better understand and more effectively treat and ultimately prevent diseases and disorders," added Jones.

Anyone can enroll in the HerediGene: Population Study at no cost by consenting at HerediGene.org and donating a small amount of blood at an Intermountain hospital or clinic. Its goal is to better predict and prevent serious diseases through research and discovery.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermountain-healthcare-and-decode-genetics-scientists-discover-genetic-underpinnings-of-vertigo-301405126.html

SOURCE Intermountain Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • Lorna Luft Sings Again This Week—’I’m Living in the Lucky Years!

    Daughter of Judy Garland and Liza Minelli’s half-sister, Luft is “excited, scared and invigorated” as she approaches her first two gigs since the start of the COVID-10 pandemic. The post Lorna Luft Sings Again This Week—’I’m Living in the Lucky Years! appeared first on Worth.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

    Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor.

  • 3 Great Stocks You Can Buy With $50 Right Now

    Do you have a $50 bill burning a hole in your pocket, or your brokerage account? It might not be enough to fill up an empty gas tank but you'd be surprised what a patient investor can do with such a tiny sum. Here's why they could deliver eye-popping gains for patient investors.

  • Elon Musk’s road to trillionaire status may not be paved with Teslas, says Morgan Stanley

    Rich and getting richer pretty much sums up Elon Musk, chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and privately held SpaceX. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list, Musk remains just ahead of Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of $219.5 billion. While that’s some way from trillionaire status, Adam Jonas with Morgan Stanley entertains the notion with this thought: Musk may get there, but it won’t be because of his electric-car company.

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Boeing Has a SpaceX Problem. Starliner Shows Why.

    A test flight of Boeing's new Starliner—a space capsule designed to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station—is delayed until 2022, according to reports.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • People who got J&J’s COVID-19 shot will soon be able to get a booster. Which one should they get?

    The 15 million people in the U.S. who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may soon have the option to get a second shot of their choosing.

  • FDA backs Moderna and J&J boosters, authorizes mixing COVID vaccines

    U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

  • Advocate Aurora hits 99% vaccine compliance; GE Healthcare employees face deadline

    Even as metro Milwaukee’s largest private sector employer Advocate Aurora Health said 99% of its employees complied with its Covid-19 vaccine policy, another major area employer, GE Healthcare, said all of its employees must get vaccinated by Dec. 8.

  • Cigna's pharmacy benefit unit to prefer cheaper insulin drug from Viatris

    The unit, Express Scripts, said it expects cost savings of $20 million in 2022 by preferring the Semglee injection. Drugmakers such as Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk have been under pressure to make their insulin products more affordable amid heavy criticism from lawmakers and patients in a country with a diabetes problem.

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill missed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • Gates Foundation to spend $120 million to speed access to generics of Merck COVID-19 pill

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Wednesday it would spend up to $120 million to kick-start development of generic versions of Merck & Co's oral COVID-19 treatment to help ensure lower-income countries have equal access to the drug. The aim is to reduce the gap between when wealthy countries have access to the antiviral medicine, molnupiravir, and when the rest of the world can benefit from it. "To end this pandemic, we need to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live in the world, has access to life-saving health products," Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, said in a statement.

  • How SpaceX and Tesla Could Make Elon Musk a Trillionaire

    Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says some of his clients think SpaceX could eventually be worth more than Tesla, and will make the Tesla CEO a trillionaire.

  • Pig-to-human organ transplants a step closer after new test

    Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

  • Numinus Advances Phase 1 Trial on Proprietary Psilocybin Product

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to have finalized the study design and protocol for a Phase 1 clinical trial on a naturally derived Psilocybin extract, previously announced on April 26, 2021. This major milestone advances Numinus' investigation of its first proprietary psychedelic product, which was developed using a patent-pending technology submitted to the US Patent and Trade Office.

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Granted FDA Clearance for Commercial Distribution of ICA Throughout US Healthcare Market

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced that it has received notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that its 510(k) submission for the CognICA Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) has been reviewed and found to meet the requirements of regulations 21 CFR 882.1470; Class II Exempt Medical Device. The notification allows the company to market the medical device for commercial distribution in the US.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come