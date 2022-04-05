U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,549.40
    -33.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,803.04
    -118.84 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,279.37
    -253.18 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.73
    -35.71 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.94
    -0.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.40
    -8.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    -0.0059 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5580
    +0.1460 (+6.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6000
    +0.8280 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,969.00
    +663.64 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.10
    -16.56 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health Complete Merger

·3 min read

Groundbreaking Population Health and Value Model Will Improve Affordability and Access to Care

SALT LAKE CITY and BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health, two leading nonprofit healthcare organizations, have completed their merger, creating a model health system that provides high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare to more patients and communities in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and Kansas.

(PRNewsfoto/Intermountain Healthcare)
(PRNewsfoto/Intermountain Healthcare)

Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health together create a model system to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare.

This combination employs more than 59,000 caregivers, operates 33 hospitals (including one virtual hospital), and runs 385 clinics across seven states while providing health insurance to one million people in Utah and Idaho.

With the close of this merger, Intermountain Healthcare is the eleventh largest nonprofit health system in the United States.

Mike Leavitt will serve as the new Board Chair for the combined organization. In previous roles, he served in the Cabinet of President George W. Bush as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and Secretary of Health and Human Services and as a three-time elected governor of Utah.

The Board includes representation from the pre-merger boards of both Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health. The most recent Intermountain Healthcare Board Chair, Gail Miller, and most recent SCL Health Board Chair, Michael L. Fordyce, will continue as members of the combined board.

Fordyce will serve as Board Vice-Chair of the Intermountain Healthcare Board and as Board Chair of the Intermountain region board based in Broomfield, Colorado, and Miller will serve as Board Chair of the new region board based in Salt Lake City.

The new organization, named Intermountain Healthcare, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, with regional offices in Broomfield, Colorado, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, is confident about this united effort.

"With this merger, we'll create a model for the future of healthcare that focuses on keeping people healthy and proactively addresses causes of illness through high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to more patients," Dr. Harrison said. "The merger provides a model for healthcare for the rest of the country."

Dr. Harrison leads the new organization. Lydia Jumonville, as the Executive Sponsor, will lead the integration of the two systems and work in partnership with Dr. Harrison and serve as a member of the new Intermountain Board.

In addition to the newly integrated Board of Trustees, the enterprise leadership team has been selected from both systems as the dynamic integration process is now moving forward.

"We're pleased with how our organizations have come together," said Jumonville. "Our work is well underway, and we are being very thoughtful about moving the best of our systems forward to continue providing the highest quality of care in the communities we serve. We will advance our mission and better serve the entire region together."

SCL Health's Catholic hospitals retain their distinctive Catholic names and continue to operate according to existing practices.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermountain-healthcare-and-scl-health-complete-merger-301518159.html

SOURCE Intermountain Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter to appoint Tesla CEO Elon Musk to board of directors

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that Twitter will appoint Tesla CEO Elon Musk to its board of directors after filings revealed that he bought 9.2% stake in the social media platform.

  • Carl Icahn Pens Letter to Kroger Chairman and CEO

    Activist guru expresses concern in grocer's governance

  • Micron names Qorvo veteran Mark Murphy its next CFO

    Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has tapped Qorvo Inc.'s chief financial officer to serve in the same role at Micron, the chip company announced Tuesday. Qorvo CFO Mark Murphy will join Micron on April 18. "Mark is a seasoned executive with extensive public-company CFO experience, and proven large-scale manufacturing expertise," Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said in a release. "He has a strong track record of driving financial performance at multiple well-established companies in the semicon

  • Activist investor attacking Kohl's take another jab at retailer

    The battle between Kohl's and it's activist investor is heating up ahead of the company's annual meeting in May.

  • SEI names successor to founder Al West as CEO

    West has been the company’s only CEO since founding Oaks-based SEI in 1968 and growing it to a publicly traded fintech with $1.9 billion in annual revenue.

  • Purplebricks delays appointment of new chief Helena Marston over previous bankruptcy

    Purplebricks has been forced to delay the appointment of its new boss as advisers examine the implications of a previous personal insolvency that has not been disclosed to shareholders.

  • Hasbro adds two directors, plans to keep Wizards unit

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Hasbro Inc on Monday added two directors to its board and said it will keep its Wizards of the Coast unit, rejecting calls from an activist investor to spin off the profitable unit and refresh the toy maker's board with its director nominees. Elizabeth Hamren and Blake Jorgensen, executives with experience in gaming, technology, operations, and capital allocation joined the board as independent directors this month expanding the board's size to 13 members, the company said. Hamren is chief operating officer at voice, video and text communication service Discord Inc and has experience working on Microsoft's Xbox products, while Jorgensen previously served as chief financial officer at video game company Electronic Arts.

  • Lululemon Names Simon Atkins SVP of Footwear and Phil Dickinson as SVP, Global Creative Director

    Both executives report to Sun Choe, chief product officer.

  • Gucci Names President of Greater China Fashion Business

    Laurent Cathala joins Gucci from Tiffany & Co. in a new role for the company.

  • Sequoia's Doug Leone steps down, making way for new global head Roelof Botha

    Storied venture capital firm Sequoia Capital announced today that leader Doug Leone would be stepping aside from his role as “Senior Steward” to be replaced by Roelof Botha, managing partner of Sequoia’s U.S. and Europe operations. Leone, the global managing partner of Sequoia Capital, wrote in a letter published on Twitter that he will remain a general partner in existing funds and will represent Sequoia on boards of directors. “The spirit of growth and renewal drives our culture of generational transfer,” Leone wrote.

  • JST Capital Hires New York Fed Exec as Regulatory Head

    Former New York Federal Reserve regulator Martin Grant joined the executive exodus from traditional finance to crypto after almost 32 years at the central bank. Grant joined JST Capital, a financial services firm focused on digital assets, as global head of regulatory affairs and integrity, according to a press release on Tuesday. More crypto regulation is likely to emerge after U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order in March, in which he asked all federal agencies to coordinate their approaches to crypto.

  • Moving fast: School board sets parameters for replacing director Bill Spurlock

    The Rutherford County Board of Education in a 6-1 vote agreed to a timeline for director Bill Spurlock's successor to start July 1.

  • Sugar maker Tereos appoints Ludwig de Mot as new CEO

    French sugar and ethanol maker Tereos said on Tuesday it had appointed Ludwig de Mot as its new chief executive, succeeding Philippe de Raynal who left the company in February after just a year at the helm. Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar producer in volume and with large operations in Brazil, has been reshuffling its top management and reviewing its strategy since 2020 when a long-running internal feud led to the ousting of its chairman and CEO. De Mot, a 58-year old Belgian, was previously interim manager in charge of transformation at airport services group Swissport.

  • 'I'm a servant leader': U of M president Bill Hardgrave explains how he views his new role

    University of Memphis president Bill Hardgrave describes himself as a servant leader, removing obstacles and providing resources for students and faculty.

  • SNC-Lavalin nominates two new members to Board of Directors

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces the nominations of Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE, and Mr. Robert Paré for election to the Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The nominees, both considered independent directors if elected, will bring significant experience and expertise to complement the capabilities of the Board,

  • S&C Electric Company Announces New Canadian Business President

    S&C Electric Company, a leading grid innovator improving power reliability and delivery worldwide, today announced Anders Hultberg as its new president of S&C Electric Canada Ltd. Hultberg will assume his new role as the existing president, Angelo Gravina, transitions into retirement.

  • Hasbro Expands Its Board. This Activist Investor Isn’t Happy.

    The toy company said it would keep its fast-growing Wizards of the Coast business unit despite calls by Alta Fox Capital to spin it off.

  • Risks tilt toward a deeper yield curve inversion as some investors discount its recession-signaling power

    B. of A. Securities' Bruno Braizinha says he and his colleagues are now forecasting a 50 basis point inversion of the spread between 2- and 10-year rates before year-end.

  • Can I Borrow From an IRA Without Penalty?

    A 60-day rollover rule applies to all types of IRAs, allowing you to withdraw and repay assets within two months. That rule has changed since the COVID 19 pandemic.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.