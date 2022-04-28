U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,285.71
    +101.75 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,905.98
    +604.05 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,856.65
    +367.72 (+2.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.59
    +26.55 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.89
    +2.87 (+2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.40
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.30 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8610
    +0.0430 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2465
    -0.0077 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0550
    +2.6110 (+2.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,046.07
    +949.18 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.89
    +16.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Intermountain Life Flight Unveils Newest Medical Resource – Long-Range Jet Already Used to Help Save the Life of Six-Year-Old

Intermountain Healthcare
·4 min read

Intermountain Life Flight Jet

New long-range Intermountain Life Flight medical jet that will be used to transport patients for highly-specialized care as well as organ transplants.
New long-range Intermountain Life Flight medical jet that will be used to transport patients for highly-specialized care as well as organ transplants.

Salt Lake City, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Life Flight, one of the premier air medical transport programs in the nation headquartered in Utah, unveiled its newest medical resource – a unique long-range medical jet that will be used to transport patients for highly-specialized care. It can also be used to enhance organ transplantation in Utah by retrieving donor organs from throughout the United States.

A specialized Intermountain Life Flight medical team joined a Utah family, whose six-year-old son’s life was saved last month by utilizing the medical jet for a highly-specialized procedure, in unveiling the new aircraft.

In addition, members of the Intermountain Life Flight program were joined by leaders from DonorConnect, the organ procurement agency that serves the Intermountain West, to talk about how they will use the medical jet to enhance organ transplantation in Utah.

“We’re really excited to have this invaluable resource to enhance organ transplantation in Utah,” said Tracy Schmidt, executive director of DonorConnect.

The new Intermountain Life Flight medical jet, a Bombardier Challenger 604, can fly anywhere in the world and will be used for longer distance patient transports or organ retrievals (1,500+ miles). The aircraft has a range of 4,600 miles.

The aircraft is unique as it has a large cabin area that can accommodate two patients and allow for complex medical procedures while in flight, such as the use of ECMO, which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

ECMO is a highly-specialized critical life-saving heart-lung bypass treatment in which a circuit pumps and supplies oxygen to the blood. It’s an extraordinary, delicate procedure requiring a team of specialists on the flight.

“One of the great features of the Challenger is the large cabin that allows us to care for complex and very ill patients who require advanced care from specialized team members and necessary medical equipment,” said Kent Johnson, director of aviation operations for Intermountain Life Flight. “This aircraft is very reliable and unique, and we’re excited to add it to the Life Flight fleet.”

The Life Flight medical jet can carry eight passengers, and in addition to the large patient care area, has a crew rest area for pilots and medical team members.

“The ability that this aircraft provides for us to transport really complex patients is a tremendous resource that will result in many lives being saved,” said Tammy Bleak, RN, director of clinical operations for Intermountain Life Flight.

A Personal Story
One of those lives that was saved was six-year-old Ezra Partridge from Draper, Utah.

Ezra had been a healthy, active child until last March, when he began to experience fatigue and was diagnosed with heart failure caused by pulmonary vein stenosis, a rare and serious condition in which there is a blockage in the blood vessels that bring blood from the lungs back to the heart.

Ezra was admitted to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and was placed on an ECMO machine in the pediatric cardiac ICU to help support his failing heart function.

Stents were placed in Ezra’s vessels to help keep them open, but his heart continued to struggle, and it was determined that he needed a very specialized and unique treatment performed at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Thanks to the new long-range Life Flight medical jet and highly-trained, specialized pediatric team, Ezra was flown to Houston while on the ECMO machine for his procedure. In Houston, Ezra was able to get the life-saving procedure he needed.

After he improved, he was flown back home to Utah aboard the Life Flight medical jet while being cared for by the specialized medical team. He continued his recovery at Primary Children’s Hospital and is now home continuing his recovery, which is going well.

“We’re so grateful to Intermountain Healthcare, Life Flight, and the incredible team at Primary Children’s Hospital for all that they did for Ezra and our family,” said Brooke Partridge, Ezra’s mother. “We’re very appreciative for the great care Ezra received.”

###

ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE
Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than 1 million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jess Gomez Intermountain Healthcare (385) 275-8245 intermountainnews@imail.org


Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Extends Its Breakout On First-Quarter Beat, Bullish News In Obesity

    Eli Lilly topped first-quarter expectations and raised its sales outlook for 2022, prodding LLY stock to pop Thursday.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Why BioCryst Stock Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today

    What happened American biotech BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) scored an important regulatory win across the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. As a result, happy shareholders pushed the company's stock almost 5% higher on the day.

  • Lilly says its experimental weight-loss treatment led to 20% weight loss in clinical-trial participants

    Eli Lilly & Co. Inc. said Thursday that its experimental weight-loss drug, tirzepatide, demonstrated "superior weight loss" compared to placebo in a Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 2,539 participants. Lilly said the study's participants lost between 16.0% and 22.5% of their body weight, on average. Participants were either obese or overweight with at least one comorbidity. None had diabetes. The most common adverse event was gastrointestinal. "Tirzepatide is the first investigational medici

  • Merck & Co. (MRK) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Merck & Co Q1 sales and earnings conference call. Speaking on today's call will be Rob Davis, president and chief executive officer; Caroline Litchfield, chief financial officer; and Dr. Dean Li, president of Merck Research Labs.

  • ORMP: Broadening IP Protection, Positive Physician Indicators & Studies Advancing

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ORMP READ THE FULL ORMP RESEARCH REPORT Broadening patent IP protection… Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has received another patent, augmenting its already sizable IP portfolio. The European Patent Office granted Oramed a patent for NASH. The patent, which has been granted to Oramed in the U.S., is also pending in several additional markets, as well. … NASH study

  • Could This FDA Approval Be a Boost for Merck?

    Merck's mega-blockbuster Keytruda was given the nod to treat patients with a type of endometrial cancer in the U.S.

  • What Is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Drug, and How Effective Is It?

    It is the drug that has been hailed by the White House as key to saving lives in the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was prescribed it after she tested positive for the virus. In addition to the fact that Harris was taking it, the White House also announced an effort to make the drug more widely available.

  • Moderna files emergency authorization for kids' COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna starts its filing for an emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids under 6 years.

  • Moderna files for U.S. authorization of COVID shot for kids under 6

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday it asked U.S. regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 6, which would make it the first shot against the coronavirus available for those under 5-years-old. The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is authorized for children 5 and older. Pfizer has said that data would come in April.

  • 3 Small-Cap Medical Stocks With Big Momentum

    Rengenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) are all small-cap healthcare stocks with market caps below $3.5 billion. Regenexbio also receives royalty revenue from Novartis for Zolgesma.

  • Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca's Enhertu Receives Third Breakthrough Therapy Tag In Breast Cancer

    The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSKYF) and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic HER2 low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-negative) breast cancer. The designation covers patients who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of adjuvant chemotherapy. Related: AstraZeneca's Stock Gain After Enhertu Meets Prim

  • Mothers Are Revealing How They Realized They Regret Having Children And How They're Coping Now, And They're Such Nuanced And Valid Feelings

    "I know many, many of my friends with children feel the same."View Entire Post ›

  • Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge

    Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason. The company recalled about 120,872 pounds of ground beef products as … The post Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge appeared first on BGR.

  • Baptist Health System parent Tenet Healthcare confirms cyber incident

    Tenet Healthcare Corp. experienced last week what it characterized as a cybersecurity incident, officials with the Dallas-based parent of San Antonio’s Baptist Health System have confirmed. The publicly traded company has launched an investigation into the incident, which is currently ongoing. Tenet (NYSE: THC) said in a statement that the company “immediately suspended user access to impacted information technology applications, executed extensive cybersecurity protection protocols and quickly took steps to restrict further unauthorized activity.”

  • What Happens to Your Body If You Drink Milk Every Day

    Milk has a bad reputation in the wellness world, with some claiming it causes everything from acne to inflammation. But what actually happens to your body when you drink milk every day? Here's what the research has to say.

  • Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting May 31

    It's hard not to feel like the worst of COVID is behind us, as even Anthony Fauci, MD, one of the nation's top COVID advisers, is now saying the U.S. is out of the "pandemic phase." But despite the U.S. seeing a consistent and significant decline in virus infections throughout February and March, cases are climbing back up again thanks to the BA.2 variant—an even faster-spreading subvariant of Omicron. According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), new infections have increas

  • See inside HCA Florida Capital Hospital's new $5 million neonatal intensive care unit

    The $5 million, 10-bed unit will expand the hospital's ability to provide intensive care for sick and premature infants born at HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

  • Dr. Fauci clarifies remarks, says ‘pandemic is not over’ yet — the U.S. is merely out of ‘acute’ phase

    Dr. Anthony Fauci had said the U.S. is ‘out of the pandemic phase’ earlier this week, but walked back his remarks. ‘Is the pandemic still here? Absolutely.’

  • Megan Fox Explains Just How She And Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other's Blood

    The actor said the amount of blood they drink from each other is “just a few drops," and only for "ritual purposes."