Internal combustion engine market size to grow by USD 27.2 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by growing demand to improve vehicle performance - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internal combustion engine market size is estimated to increase by USD 27.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand to improve vehicle performance. Internal combustion engine (ICE) manufacturers are focused on improving design characteristics by lowering the center of gravity (COG). For example, flat engines have a lower COG due to their horizontal positioning within the vehicle or a motorcycle compared to other engine types. They offer better-handling characteristics such as superior cornering and turning capabilities at high speed, better traction from the surface, and reduced chances of roll-over accidents. Also, as the piston moves in the opposing motion, the primary and secondary forces generated during engine work are canceled. This results in better balance characteristics with minimal engine vibrations. Such technological advancements will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover more significant insights on the market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021), and the forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample PDF.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internal Combustion Engine Market 2023-2027

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market – Vendor Analysis

The global internal combustion engine market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. They are focusing on manufacturing IC engines that produce less emissions. Some vendors are announcing their initiatives to stop combustion engines and focus more on electric vehicles. Such factors intensify the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Cummins Inc. - The company offers hydrogen internal combustion engine which produces high specific energy, high flame speed, wide range of flammability and clean burning.

Hyundai Motor Co. - The company offers petrol combustion engine which is designed to save fuel, improve performance, and reduce gas emission.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - The company offers internal combustion engines that are designed to be used in powering tractors, cars, utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles along with numerous industrial and marine applications.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - The company offers internal combustion engines for are used in combined cycle power plant applications for electricity generation.

DEUTZ AU

Mercedes Benz Group AG -

Navistar International Corp.

Renault SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Shanghai Diesel Engine Co. Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Wacker Neuson SE

Wartsila Corp.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Story continues

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (automotive, aircraft, and marine), type (petroleum and natural gas), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant over the forecast period. The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for automobiles, increased investments by automotive OEMs, and advances in automotive engine technologies. In addition, the establishment of new automobile production facilities by OEMs in developing regions such as APAC and South America will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global internal combustion engine market.

APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC has the presence of a large automobile production base. The low prices of components and the availability of more stable and advanced systems have attracted low-cost manufacturers to enter the global ICE market in APAC, especially in China. In addition, improvements in the standard of living and an increase in disposable income are driving the growth of the internal combustion engines market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level market parameters along with ample

growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The growing development in engine technologies is identified as the key trend in the market. The growing demand for enhanced efficiency and power is leading to the development of new engines with more performance. Some of the recent technological advancements include the development of hybrid engines and VDEs. These engines are expected to become more popular owing to their high-fuel efficiency even in heavy-traffic conditions. In addition, vendors are adopting inorganic growth strategies, which is expected to lead to the development of advanced engines. For instance, in February 2022, Cummins Inc. acquired Jacobs Vehicle Systems, an Altra Industrial Motion Corp. subsidiary, which supplies engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop, and thermal management technologies. The acquisition brings the addition of new technologies and is expected to provide growth opportunities for Cummins's advanced diesel engine platforms. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The imposition of stringent emission and fuel economy standards will challenge the growth of the market. Growing concerns over the greenhouse gas emissions caused by automobiles have forced legislative bodies to implement emissions and fuel economy standards. This is compelling engine manufacturers to build improved and efficient engine management systems to comply with the regulations. This has also forced automobile manufacturers to invest heavily in R&D to develop advanced engine management systems so that the automobile can run on minimum fuel intake. Such factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges influence market dynamics and overall

businesses. Find such crucial insights in detail with a sample PDF report!

What are the key data covered in this internal combustion engine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the internal combustion engine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the internal combustion engine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the internal combustion engine market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of internal combustion engine market vendors

Avail instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports and world-class market

intelligence.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market size is expected to increase by USD 923.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%. The stringent emission regulations is notably driving the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes and maintenance complexities may impede the market growth.

The marine auxiliary engine market size is predicted to exhibit a declining growth and estimate at a value of USD 431.35 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.51%. The growth of commercial shipping is notably driving the marine auxiliary engine market growth, although factors such as the impact of Brexit may impede the market growth.

Internal Combustion Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AU, Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Navistar International Corp., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Shanghai Diesel Engine Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wacker Neuson SE, Wartsila Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global internal combustion engine market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Marine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Volvo

12.4 Caterpillar Inc.

12.5 Cummins Inc.

12.6 Hyundai Motor Co.

12.7 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

12.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.9 Navistar International Corp.

12.10 Renault SAS

12.11 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

12.12 Shanghai Diesel Engine Co. Ltd.

12.13 Toyota Industries Corp.

12.14 Volkswagen AG

12.15 Wartsila Corp.

12.16 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internal-combustion-engine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-27-2-billion-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-growing-demand-to-improve-vehicle-performance---technavio-301798922.html

SOURCE Technavio