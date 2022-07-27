An internal Facebook memo calls for managers to cut workers who fall short of Meta's 'increased intensity'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook has a new mandate to operate with "increased intensity," Insider first reported.

An internal memo said it's the "right thing to do" to transition out employees who fall short.

The HR chief's memo and recent comments from other execs have caused some workers to fear job cuts.

Facebook's head of human resources sent out a memo laying out increasing expectations for employees, driving home the message that low performers could be transitioned out.

As Insider first reported on Tuesday morning, Meta plans to operate with "increased intensity." Its HR chief, Lori Goler, sent out a memo earlier this month laying out expectations for managers to build high-performing teams, ruthlessly prioritize, and make the most of synchronous and asynchronous time with teams, according to an employee who viewed it.

Those who fall short of the new expected intensity should be transitioned out of the company, Goler said, calling it the "right thing to do."

Goler's note aimed to clarify comments made by Mark Zuckerberg at a weekly Q&A. The CEO said the company, which last year changed its name to Meta Platforms, would set "more aggressive goals" and that he welcomed people choosing to leave the company. He had previously said fewer employees would make Facebook "a better company."

Other executives have made internal comments and written notes alluding to job cuts, including Maher Saba, the head of engineering, and Chris Cox, the head of product. On top of that, Facebook internally announced a hiring freeze in May, which left employees on edge and expecting the worst. Cuts this year could affect 10% of the company's 78,000 workers, one employee said.

"It hasn't started yet," another employee told Insider, "but it's coming."

