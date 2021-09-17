U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,739.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,502.25
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.10
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.47
    -0.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.51 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8590
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,824.66
    -137.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.22
    -9.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,485.11
    +161.77 (+0.53%)
     

In internal memo, Apple says it is monitoring legal challenges to Texas abortion law

Matthew Panzarino
·2 min read

In a message posted on an internal employee message board today, Apple said that it was monitoring the legal challenges to what it refers to as the "uniquely restrictive abortion law" that was recently passed in Texas. Apple confirmed the authenticity of the message to TechCrunch.

"We are actively monitoring the legal proceedings challenging the uniquely restrictive abortion law in Texas," the unsigned memo reads. "In the meantime, we want to remind you that our benefits at Apple are comprehensive, and that they allow our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state."

The new law essentially bans the vast majority of abortions from occurring in the state and is currently being legally challenged in a variety of ways. A series of companies in and outside of tech have taken public stances against the law in recent days. Salesforce has offered to relocate any employees in Texas that are concerned about the ability to access reproductive care in the state post-enactment of the law. Offers to cover travel expenses for employees that needed care out of the state were set up by Match Group and Bumble, both Texas-based companies.

The message does not detail any further actions that Apple is taking to actively oppose the bill but says that Apple supports "our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health."

Apple is a large employer in Texas where it has a campus of thousands in Austin, as well as a manufacturing plant and many Apple stores across the state.

The full text of the message is below:

A message about women’s reproductive health care

At Apple, we support our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health.

We are actively monitoring the legal proceedings challenging the uniquely restrictive abortion law in Texas. In the meantime, we want to remind you that our benefits at Apple are comprehensive, and that they allow our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state. If you need help in navigating your care or that of your dependents, your health plan carrier can confidentially assist you.

Your health and well-being remain our highest priority, and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that you and your families have access to the care that Apple provides.

Recommended Stories

  • 360 in-depth: The Texas abortion law and its effect nationwide

    A look at Texas' abortion law, the fight against it, and what it could mean for abortion rights in other states.

  • Law enforcement investigating triple murder-suicide

    Law enforcement investigating triple murder-suicide

  • Russia Targets Google, Apple in Crackdown Before Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is stepping up pressure on U.S. technology companies ahead of this week’s parliamentary elections, the latest move in an escalating squeeze on the Internet. Legislators Thursday singled out Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google for failing to block access to content related to a protest drive led by jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Regulators also threatened to dramatically increase fines on the companies. Navalny’s so-called smart voting initiative aims to concentr

  • U.S. court says Biden administration can likely limit immigration arrests

    A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the Biden administration could continue to limit who can be arrested by U.S. immigration agents pending the outcome of its appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocked a memo outlining new enforcement priorities. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge in Texas in an August decision https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/us-judge-blocks-bidens-limits-immigrant-arrests-deportation-2021-08-19 was likely wrong that federal law limits the discretion immigration authorities have to decide who should be arrested and placed into deportation proceedings. The appeals court issued a stay blocking the judge's decision from taking effect while the government's appeal is pending.

  • Florida surpasses 50K COVID deaths after battling delta wave

    Florida surpassed 50,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, health officials reported Thursday, with more than one fourth of those succumbing this summer as the state battled a fierce surge in infections fueled by the delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tallied 50,811 deaths after adding more than 1,500 COVID-19 deaths provided Thursday by the state's health department. Florida has the 11th worst per-capita death rate among the 50 states, the CDC says.

  • Biden meets with CEOs, business leaders on vaccine mandates

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith reports what to expect from Biden’s meeting on vaccine mandates with top business executives.

  • Tyra Banks Thinks Olivia Jade Is 'Very Brave' for Joining DWTS : 'I'm Actually Proud of Her'

    Olivia Jade Giannulli will compete as a celebrity cast member in the upcoming 30th season of Dancing with the Stars

  • Accused Colorado abortion clinic gunman found unfit for trial on federal charges

    The man accused of killing three people at a Colorado abortion clinic in 2015 was declared on Thursday to be mentally unfit for trial on federal charges for the shootings, the same conclusion a state court judge reached in likewise ruling him incompetent. Robert Lewis Dear, 63, held in a federal mental health detention facility in Missouri, appeared remotely via video conference for Thursday's hearing in U.S. District Court in Denver. Dear stormed a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs on Nov. 27, 2015, opening fire with a rifle outside before charging into the building in a rampage that left three people dead, including a police officer, and nine people wounded before the siege ended five hours later with his surrender.

  • Former Judges Defend 'Grim Reaper' Lawyer In COVID War With Gov. Ron DeSantis

    "Requirements that lawyers be strong advocates are pillars of our democracy," a former Florida state Supreme Court justice wrote of attorney Daniel Uhlfelder.

  • Rapper G-Eazy arrested, charged with assault after alleged altercation in New York

    Rapper G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, was arrested and charged with assault Monday, police say.

  • 7 tips to avoid getting COVID (or other illnesses) when you fly

    Even if you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, there are things you can do to keep yourself healthier while in transit.

  • Which iPhone 13 should you buy?

    Apple has four new iPhones this year. Which one should you buy? Here's how to choose.

  • Overfilled ICUs leave non-COVID patients "suffering unnecessarily"

    In Florida, at least 50 hospitals are at 100% occupancy in their ICUs.

  • Pope warns clergy against allowing political preferences to enter Holy Communion equation

    Francis was asked en route home from Slovakia about the debate in the U.S. church about whether President Joe Biden and other politicians should be denied Communion because of their stances on abortion rights.

  • Alaska hospital implements crisis standards of care due to strained resources

    The largest hospital in Alaska announced on Tuesday that it enacted crisis standards of care due to strained resources, adding the situation could be exacerbated by rising COVID-19 cases.

  • COVID-19 surge forces health care rationing in parts of West

    In another ominous sign about the spread of the delta variant, Idaho public health leaders on Thursday expanded health care rationing statewide and individual hospital systems in Alaska and Montana have enacted similar crisis standards amid a spike in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement after St. Luke's Health System, Idaho's largest hospital network, asked state health leaders to allow “crisis standards of care” because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted the state's medical resources.

  • Ontario Nurses' Association, Algoma Public Health Unit to Begin Conciliation

    Public Health Nurses, Registered Nurses (RNs) and Nurse Practitioners (NPs) at Algoma Public Health Unit are entering into mandatory conciliation with their employer as they seek to negotiate a new collective agreement that respects the value of these nurses. The 85 Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members have been without a contract since April 1, 2021.

  • Texas abortion law strains clinics: 'Exactly what we feared'

    One Texas woman traveled nearly 1,000 miles to Colorado for an abortion. Two weeks after the nation's strictest abortion law took effect in Texas, new court filings showed the deepening and swift impact of the state's near-total ban on abortion. One network of clinics in Texas, which performed more than 9,000 abortions in 2020, said it has so far turned away more than 100 patients.

  • Hawley Calls on Google to Explain Why It ‘Seemingly Censored’ Pro-Life Ads

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) sent a letter to Google on Wednesday demanding answers about why it has “seemingly censored” ads by pro-life organizations Live Action and Choose Life Marketing.

  • Everything to Know About the Abortion Pill

    After Texas' de facto abortion ban, access to medication abortion has become a focus point.