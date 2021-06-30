U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,293.63
    +1.83 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,462.64
    +170.35 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.02
    -22.32 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.24
    +3.40 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.69
    +0.71 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    +0.29 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    -0.0051 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    -0.0034 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1150
    +0.5550 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,661.40
    -1,642.48 (-4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.18
    -8.73 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

The International Action Centre issues the following statement on: CAPE VERDE TAKES ON THE UNITED NATIONS

International Action Centre
·2 min read

PRAIA, Cape Verde, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a decision on interim measures dated June 8, the United Nations Human Rights Committee called on Cape Verde to “refrain from extraditing Mr. Alex Saab to the United States of America” and to “take all necessary measures to ensure access to appropriate health care […] by independent and specialized physicians of his choice”. This decision ordering interim measures is the first urgent step resulting from the registration of a complaint filed by Alex Saab before United Nations Human Rights Committee.

In an interview on June 29, 2021, the Cape Verdean Prosecutor General, Mr Jose Luis Landim, makes a frontal attack on the United Nations, claiming that the UN Human Rights Committee does not have the competence to impose the suspension of the extradition of Alex Saab from Cape Verde to the United States of America.

Such a position is alarming and is a legal, strategic and ethical mistake.

First, this position is completely wrong in law. We would like to remind Mr Landim that Cape Verde has chosen to ratify the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights since August 6, 1993 and the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights since May 19, 2000. It must therefore comply with its international obligations in good faith and fully respect the decisions of the expert body responsible for interpreting the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Human Rights Committee. Saying that the Committee does not have the power to request the suspension of an extradition that may expose someone to risks of irreparable harms and of violations of the right to life and right of physical integrity, is an unforgivable legal error totally incompatible with the rule of law.

Second, such a position is a frontal attack on the United Nations and the human rights that are at the heart of the values that the Organization defends. It sends a clear message to the world that Cape Verde can exercise its sovereignty to violate human rights while ignoring the norms of international human rights law to which it has subscribed and ignoring international decisions. In doing so, Cape Verde, after defying the ECOWAS Court of Justice which ordered it to release the arbitrarily detained Alex Saab, after violating Alex Saab's diplomatic immunity as a Special Envoy and an Ambassador to the African Union, is taking a hostile stance towards the United Nations and placing itself on the outside of the international community.

Third, such a position is a mistake in terms of fundamental ethical values. By requesting the suspension of Alex Saab's extradition pending the examination of the merits of the case, the Human Rights Committee was inviting Cape Verde to show humanity and common sense by considering that the extradition would be detrimental to the physical integrity and life of Alex Saab. The Committee did not take a political position, but a purely humanitarian one.

MEDIA Contact:
Sara Flounders
International Action Center
Https://www.iacenter.org
E-mail: iacenter@iacenter.org
Tel: +1 212-633-6646


Recommended Stories

  • No indictment for Georgia officer who killed Black driver

    A grand jury has declined to indict a former Georgia state trooper who shot and killed a Black man last year after trying to pull him over for a broken tail light. Jacob Thompson, who worked for the Georgia State Patrol, had been arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the Aug. 7 death of 60-year-old Julian Lewis. After the case was presented to a Screven County grand jury Monday, the grand jurors did not indict Thompson on any of the charges.

  • Lockheed Tops Boeing, Airbus For Big Fighter Deal As Richer Contract Looms

    Switzerland selected Lockheed's F-35 for a $6.5 billion fighter contract, beating offerings from Boeing and Airbus.

  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Shareholders Lose in Court; Here's What That Means for the Stock

    June 23 was a big day in the mortgage market as the Supreme Court decided two issues that will weigh heavily on the future of Fannie Mae (OTC: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC). The Supreme Court ruled that the president has the authority to replace the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and it rejected a shareholder lawsuit by several hedge funds that claimed the FHFA exceeded its authority in handling the two government sponsored entities (GSE). Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders tried to argue that the structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency was unconstitutional, and the government had no right to institute its net profit sweep, which diverted all of Fannie and Freddie's net income to the U.S. government.

  • Biden Backs Maine Town Saying No to WWII-Era Oil Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A small coastal city in Maine has won the support of the Biden administration in its fight against a Canadian oil pipeline in what environmentalists see as a signal that other pipelines could face similar treatment.In a brief filed with the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, the federal government said that a South Portland ordinance that would effectively prevent crude exports by prohibiting the transfer of crude onto marine vessels isn’t preempted by federal laws.The

  • IRS audits fell in 2020 — but there’s one big exception

    Internal Revenue Service audit numbers dropped again in 2020, continuing a downward trend that’s been occurring for years --- except for one group of taxpayers.

  • Oil Rallies Ahead of OPEC+ Meet With Iran Talks at Standstill

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced with investors awaiting a key meeting between OPEC+ producers that may reveal a collective output hike as a stalemate in Iranian nuclear talks drags on.Futures climbed as much as 1.6% in New York on Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance will gather Thursday. While Russia has been weighing a proposal to boost output, Saudi Arabia has signaled it prefers a more gradual approach. Meanwhile, negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program are facing the prospect of renewed delays, quell

  • OPEC+ Debates Potential Oil-Output Boost Before Big Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies debated a potential output increase, delaying preliminary talks between ministers by a day to allow more time for a compromise before a critical meeting on Thursday.The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is considering whether to continue reviving more crude supplies, a move that could ease the upward pressure on prices as global demand bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic. Possible supply hikes are being discussed for August or September, Kazakhs

  • What the 10-year Treasury rate’s dip below 1.5% may be saying about inflation

    The 10-year Treasury yield could be 'replaying a scenario that happened after the 2008 crisis,' says Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

  • Biden faces new heat to cancel $50K in student loan debt, keep payments frozen

    Lawmakers push harder for massive loan forgiveness and want longer moratorium.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Student-loan companies gave public servants wrong information on debt forgiveness, watchdog says

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report is just the latest to highlight the challenges borrowers face accessing Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Online activism is spilling into the streets of Southern California, sparking a post-Trump movement

    SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A week before California reopened its economy, a group of 100 or so demonstrators gathered in front of the Orange County Board of Supervisors here to decry lingering mask mandates and other health restrictions. Whipped up by a misleading campaign of social media promotion, doorstep fliers and TV ads, they carried signs that read, "RIP COVID VAX VICTIMS" and "My Body, My Choice, No Vax." The previous month, more than 600 people had gathered in the same spot to protest a volun

  • Toyota tops list of corporate donors to anti-election-certification Republicans in Congress after Capitol insurrection

    Toyota has donated more than any other company to support members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Rising gas prices are a risk for Biden

    Drivers might not mind this summer, when they're happy just to get out. But 2022 is a different story.

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid search for survivors in Surfside

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • Social Security Benefits Likely to Increase Next Year, Even if Biden Doesn't Act

    Before taking office, President Joe Biden outlined several changes he wanted to make to Social Security -- many of which would increase retirement benefits. Since Biden took office, though, modifications to the retirement benefits program haven't been a priority, as the Administration has focused on coronavirus relief, infrastructure, and shoring up voting rights. As a result, there's currently no pending legislation that would result in higher benefits for seniors.

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Can the Chinese Communist Party last another 100 years?

    Beijing is awash in red this week as the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary on July 1 – red flags, red fireworks, red medals, red flowers. There are even "red" propaganda rap songs – in content, anyway. China’s carefully choreographed celebration is aimed at glorifying the party’s history and cementing loyalty in the nation of 1.4 billion people – delivered in broad platitudes. “We have written a splendid chapter in the history of the Chinese nation and entire human race,” leader X

  • The Trump Organization Will Be Criminally Charged: Report

    Trump's company and the company's longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, will be charged with tax-related crimes on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal