INTERNATIONAL AEROSPACE WEEK - MONTRÉAL 2022 - Québec's aerospace industry accelerates its shift towards sustainable mobility

·2 min read
Aero Montreal Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)
Aero Montreal Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)
Government of Quebec Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)
Government of Quebec Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, is today launching the 8th edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum under the theme "Journey to the heart of sustainable air mobility," in collaboration with the National Research Council Canada (NRC). More than 1,000 representatives of the Canadian and international aerospace industry are participating in this major event, which is taking place on September 6 and 7, 2022, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

The aerospace industry in the midst of a sustainable transformation

As part of the Forum, financially supported by several institutional partners such as the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec and the Montréal Metropolitan Community, Aéro Montréal is focusing on the major initiatives and projects that will foster the transformation of the sector. For the first time, sustainable air mobility stakeholders, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producers, members of the transportation value chain, as well as designers, manufacturers and other stakeholders involved in the development of propulsion structures and systems, among others, will be brought together to present their major advances and vision.

"As a leader in sustainable air mobility, Canada has carved out a special place for itself in the global aerospace ecosystem" said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. "Canada has the talent, the clean energy and the critical minerals to become the industry's green supplier of choice. Now is the time to be ambitious and to work together to build the net zero aerospace industry of the future."

"More than ever, the industry's objectives are perfectly aligned with societal challenges so that people can move around while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, all within the framework of sustainable growth that promotes diversity and inclusion," added Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal. "Québec is well positioned to become a leader in this major transformation thanks to its privileged access to diversified natural resources, its rich ecosystem, its remarkable pool of specialized workers."

Strategic international collaborations

The Forum's program includes plenary sessions, conferences, workshops and B2B meetings featuring companies from around the world, including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, CAE, Héroux-Devtek, Pratt & Whitney Canada, NASA and many others. Participants also have access to an exhibition hall and networking events. "More than 500 business meetings between Québec SMEs and major global OEMs will be held during the forum," said Ms. Benoît.

"The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is proud to join Aéro Montréal in supporting a Canadian aerospace innovation ecosystem," said NRC President Iain Stewart. "We believe that the industry's successful transition to a greener, more digital future is possible through research, innovation and collaboration. The NRC has the capacity to help industry meet these new challenges through its expertise in a variety of disruptive technologies and emerging fields, including sustainable aviation, autonomous air mobility and advanced manufacturing."

"Greater Montréal's green transition relies heavily on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, the largest emitter," said Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal and president of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal. "This year's Forum program demonstrates that players in the aerospace industry, a pillar of the metropolitan economy, are mobilized in this direction. I am delighted to know that the discussions and ideas that will be generated will contribute to achieving the objectives of the 2022-31 Metropolitan Economic Development Plan and to reducing GHGs worldwide."

"The International Aerospace Innovation Forum is also a great opportunity to strengthen the cluster's ties with other countries involved in aerospace innovation," noted Fassi Kafyeke, Forum co-chair and Fellow, Research, Innovation and Collaborations, Bombardier. "Over the past few years, this key event has provided an opportunity to strengthen collaborations with many countries in the European Union and Asia. This year, the Forum will allow us to forge concrete commitments with the United States and to continue our already advanced exchanges in the field of sustainable air mobility."

The International Aerospace Innovation Forum is part of International Aerospace Week - Montréal, which includes other major events such as Defence and Security Day and a workshop on the labour force.

This new edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum is supported by major strategic partners in R&D and Innovation, namely National Research Council Canada (NRC) and Invest in Canada. It is also being promoted by major industrial partners, Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney Canada, and powered by four major partners, Bombardier, EY, Flying Whales and VPorts.

About Aero Montreal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as  company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c7308.html

