International Aid Organization warns growing Ukraine crisis humanitarian puts children at heightened risk of trauma and exploitation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - International aid organization, World Vision Canada, has today warned of the detrimental psychological impact the ongoing crisis in Ukraine will have on children and families. World Vision Canada has launched an appeal to raise donations to support its operation in response to refugees entering Romania from Ukraine and plans to provide psychological and first aid for children, as well as urgent relief supplies for refugees.

World Vision is on the ground in Romania distributing aid packages, hygiene and child-friendly kits. The organization is also planning a cross border response in Moldova to prepare essential support to refugees through strategic partnerships with local NGOs. Building on its significant local expertise in Romania, World Vision will also be supporting educational continuity for children. Discussions are underway with several partners to support their work inside Ukraine as well.

"We are genuinely concerned about the growing humanitarian and psychological needs of the children and families most affected by the crisis in Ukraine," said Eleanor Monbiot OBE, World Vision's Regional Leader for Middle East and Eastern Europe. "The situation is changing rapidly, but we are seeing in Ukraine, as we have seen in other conflicts around the world, that there is a growing psychological impact on children and families. "

"In conflict situations the world over we have found that this helps to restore a sense of normality and create better coping mechanisms during what might very well become a protracted crisis," said Mirette Bahgat, World Vision Canada's Child Protection Technical Specialist. "We know for children especially conflict is both life-altering and life-threatening. These children will need mental health support than ever, but existing and limited services in refugee camps and host communities may not be able to keep up with demand."

"We are deeply concerned about the escalating conflict across Ukraine and how it will affect children's wellbeing. World Vision stands with the girls and boys and families impacted by the crisis through this tough and changing time," said Michael Messenger, President and CEO of World Vision Canada. "More than 7.5 million children living in Ukraine are at grave risk and we know children forced to flee their homes, and especially those without the protection of a caregiver, are incredibly vulnerable to exploitation and violence. The children and families impacted by this conflict need urgent support, and we are calling on Canadians to help by donating to World Vision Canada's Ukraine crisis response."

