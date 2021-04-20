U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

International Alliance Technologies Launches My Pet's Emergency ID Featuring QR Capabilities and Medical Use

·3 min read

Tech company aims to better protect pets by introducing modernized ID tag coupled with free, connected service that provides aid to pets when they are sick, injured or lost

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing the sad truth that approximately 10 million pets are lost in the United States each year, International Alliance Technologies motions to launch its marquee product, a QR code pet ID tag, on April 26. The tag is connected to an information database that is free to utilize upon activation. The database includes protected personal information, such as the owner's address and phone number, medical records, veterinarian contact information, and more, while also granting access to 24/7 customer service.

Financiers and co-founders of the QR code pet tag, branded as My Pet's Emergency ID, or MyPetsEID, say that this innovative ID tag is "like having a seat belt around your pet 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Key safety features of MyPetsEID:

  • Medical record storage for efficient, tailored treatment

  • Loss prevention of pets

  • Security for sensitive information

Standard pet tags are typically used for decoration, along with sharing the pet's name, a phone number to reach the owner, and maybe an address. MyPetsEID encompasses all of that information, and more, stored with an easy-to-use QR Code. Its main function is to reunite lost pets and owners. Additionally, the groundbreaking aspect of MyPetsEID is that sensitive information, including the owner's name, address, and phone number, is not accessed by strangers. MyPetsEID aims to bring lost pets home at no risk to the owner.

This exclusive pet tag is also designed to bring aid to pets even in the worst scenarios. If a pet has been injured or suffers from any underlying health conditions, their medical records are accessible by the chosen veterinarian and any other first responders needing to apply them. This leads to effective treatment of the pet's ailment(s) while avoiding any unnecessary, and costly, medical tests or procedures.

*Orders for MyPetsEID will be available starting April 26. A three-week processing and delivery time is required for any initial purchases, meaning orders should arrive by May 17.

About International Alliance Technologies

International Alliance Technologies also owns and operates a publishing acquisition firm known as Churchell Hill Van Cleef Publishers and F&M Numerous, a high-quality, Euro-esque manufacturer in Thailand known for its beautiful, high-quality handbags, women's consumer products, purses, and accessories.

International Alliance Technologies aims to be a completely self-sufficient tech company. As an organization, it performs all of its own technology, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. This means the company does not have to rely on Amazon, Shopify, PetSmart or Petco to ship out or handle its products. International Alliance Technologies does everything itself based out of its headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Contact:
Chris Sawin - Communications Director
chris@mypetsemergencyid.com
(855) 261-0005 x8
www.mypetsemergencyid.com

