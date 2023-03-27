U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

International Aluminium Institute launches Aluminium Forward 2030 Coalition

PR Newswire
·3 min read

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Aluminium Institute (IAI) has today launched Aluminium Forward 2030, a coalition of IAI's 25 production members and 20 downstream and customer companies who have committed themselves to transforming the aluminium sector. The aim is to accelerate progress toward net zero emissions while working  together on a roadmap that is inclusive of all the other UN Sustainable Development Goals.

International Aluminium Institute Logo
International Aluminium Institute Logo

This IAI initiative flows from discussions with various players in the beverage & can, automotive, electrical, transport and construction markets and demonstrates the power of collaborative efforts to tackle one of the most complex global challenges. We will build on existing collaborations, such as in the beverage can sector, to enhance circularity and reduce emissions.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combatting climate change have become priorities for the aluminium industry. However, the sector needs to move comprehensively toward net zero carbon in a way that addresses all other aspects of sustainability. This is why the IAI has formed the Aluminium Forward 2030 coalition.

Key leaders in major aluminium sectors will join, such as Jaguar Land Rover; beverage and can producers Ball, Crown Holdings and Ardagh Metal Packaging; Cable producers Nexans; and aluminium technology company Gränges, among others, have already endorsed Aluminium Forward 2030. The coalition aims to protect and enhance the societal value of aluminium in all its applications. It also gives members the opportunity to be part of a learning community that will transform the future of supply chains.

Vincent Dessale – Nexans Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President notes that "In the fight against climate change, it is essential that our industries come together to share insights and best practices – the tools, technologies and approaches that are going to make a real difference. This is why we have decided to join Aluminium Forward 2030. At Nexans we take steps to use as much low-carbon aluminum as possible in our product manufacturing. In addition, through our recycling solutions, the Group recovers all types of end-of-life aluminum and copper cables, thus making a positive contribution to the environment. Our customers and partners can also benefit from this cable waste recovery service. Through this coalition, we are keen to participate and collaborate with others to find out how we can continue to make progress."

Ramon Arratia - Global Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Ball Corporation said "Aluminium has great short and medium term decarbonisation potential with circularity and other levers. We look forward to working with the IAI and the Aluminium Forward 2030 coalition to accelerate the decarbonisation of our sector by collaborating with the full value chain.

Each coalition member's insights and experiences will be used to help aluminium producers adjust their transformation strategies to meet their sustainability needs and those of their customers.

John Rost, VP Global Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs, Crown Holdings said "The future of our planet requires us to be active participants in making change. We cannot be bystanders. For this reason, we are proud to be a part of Aluminium Forward 2030. Sustainability is a focus of everything we do. In our own organisation, we are advancing our Twentyby30 sustainability program by utilizing more renewable electricity solutions and reducing our energy consumption, as well as driving toward ambitious recycling rate targets to reduce material and resource waste. It is only through the sharing of strategies that we can do our best to minimize our carbon footprint and fight against climate change."

The coalition is a learning community focused on action to transform the aluminium supply chains for the many consuming sectors: automotive, transportation, beverage and packaging, building, cable and electrical, and consumer goods.

"Gränges is committed to creating circular and sustainable aluminium solutions and decarbonizing our industry. Strong partnerships and collaboration will be essential for reaching net zero emissions and ultimately for a sustainable future. It's essential that our industry comes together to share insights, best practices, and help solve real challenges that are going to make a real difference. This is why we have decided to join Aluminium Forward 2030," says Sofia Hedevåg, SVP Sustainability at Gränges.

IAI Secretary General Miles Prosser says: "The world is confronting a climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions has become a priority for nations and businesses. But the race to net zero carbon is multifaceted and needs to equally embrace other global sustainability challenges, including social inequalities, biodiversity loss, circularity, and access to fresh water. The IAI recognises that net zero carbon must also deliver on other sustainability issues".

The International Aluminium Institute has partnered with FAST FORWARD ZERO, to provide strategic guidance and ensure a wide representation of the aluminium-consuming segments.

Jerome Lucaes, CEO and founder of FAST FORWARD ZERO says: "With the ALUMINIUM FORWARD 2030 coalition, the industry will accelerate its transformation toward a net zero carbon, inclusive and circular reality."

The aluminium industry is the first to move toward net zero carbon in a way that contributes to all the UN Sustainable Development Goals. For over 50 years, the aluminium industry has pioneered sustainable production and use of aluminium. The industry has collaborated on issues such as waste management, reduction of pollution, and improving health outcomes for workers, communities, and consumers.

About the IAI

The International Aluminium Institute (IAI) is the only body representing the global primary aluminium industry. The Institute has the most comprehensive global data on aluminium with more than 40 years of analysis on production, consumption, energy use and environmental impact. Visit www.international-aluminium.org for more information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040565/International_Aluminium_Institute_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-aluminium-institute-launches-aluminium-forward-2030-coalition-301781633.html

