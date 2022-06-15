U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,816.00
    +26.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,859.00
    +198.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,686.00
    +92.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.70
    +14.30 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.65
    +1.34 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.50
    +14.90 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.28 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0810
    +0.2620 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,576.30
    +379.57 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.03
    +33.79 (+7.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Demand a Seat on Government's Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence

·2 min read

DIAL-IN INFO:
AT&T Conference Line
877-226-8163
Access Code: 5204385

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) is demanding workers be represented on the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence created in 2019 to advise the Government of Canada on building Canada's strengths and global leadership in AI, identify opportunities to create economic growth that benefits all Canadians and ensuring that AI advancements reflect Canadian values. The Advisory Council includes leading AI experts from Canadian industry, civil society, academia, and government. The IAMAW points out that workers, the group most impacted by AI technology, is without a seat on a government advisory council created to harness the potential of AI.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Demand a Seat on Government’s Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Demand a Seat on Government’s Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence

On Friday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m., The IAMAW and leading economists who have witnessed the impact of automation on workers in industries like air transportation, manufacturing, shipbuilding, aerospace, healthcare, and hospitality, will offer a worker perspective on the impact of this technology.

The effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment have garnered a lot of interest as we hear about technological advancements daily. COVID-19, in particular, has spurred the adoption of new ways of conducting business, most of which require ways to avoid direct contact to reduce transmission. The IAM published a report on the impact of AI on the workforce. Our report, titled "Charting Change: Workers' Voices in an Automated World," focuses on AI technology and its impact on Canadian jobs. The report offers conclusions and recommendations from focus groups with union members who voiced their worries and daily realities with automation.

DIAL-IN INFO:
AT&T Conference Line
877-226-8163
Access Code: 5204385

Speakers include:

  • Ivana Saula, Research Director-IAMAW Canada

  • Tim McSorely, International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group National Coordinator

  • Dave Flowers, President, IAMAW Local 2323

  • David Chartrand, IAMAW Canadian General Vice President.

Media contact: 
Frank Saptel
IAMAW Canada /AIMTA Canada :
Communications Representative || Répresentant en communications
IAMAW Canada/AIMTA Canada || 416.386.1789 x6325
18 Wynford Drive, Suite 310, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2

Twitter - @IAMAWCanada • Facebook - Canadian Machinists • Machinistes canadiens

 

SOURCE International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c1351.html

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Best Ways To Budget for a Honeymoon While Planning a Wedding

    Depending on how big or elaborate your wedding will be, the planning can take a lot of mental energy and the cost can be exponential. While the honeymoon is often the leisurely reward after months or...

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell signaled another big move next month, intensifying a fight to contain rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US Econo

  • Betting markets favor DeSantis over Trump for 2024 Republican presidential nomination, as Elon Musk voices support for Florida governor

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has the edge over Donald Trump to score the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to the latest odds in the betting market PredictIt.

  • Elon Musk Tweets He Leans Toward Ron DeSantis for President in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis embraced the backing of Elon Musk, joking that he welcomed “support from African Americans,” including the White, South African-born Tesla Inc. chief who said earlier he’s leaning toward the Republican for president in 2024.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • President Biden puts pressure on oil companies to produce more gas, fewer profits

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman breaks down how President Biden is addressing rising gas prices in the U.S. through appealing to oil companies and tapping alternative resources.

  • Powell: Fed 'not trying to induce a recession' with interest rate hikes

    “We’re not trying to induce a recession now, let’s be clear about that,” Powell told reporters after the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee raised short term rates by 0.75%.

  • Wall Street Sounds a Louder Recession Call After Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts increasingly see a recession looming in the US following the Federal Reserve’s biggest increase in interest rates since 1994 and signs of weaker consumer spending. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With

  • Putin’s Broken Market Link Puts Trades Worth Billions in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank is keeping a close watch on a key piece of market infrastructure targeted by European Union sanctions.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAsked after Friday’s

  • Federal Reserve increases key interest rate by 0.75% in biggest hike since 1994. What's that mean for economy and you?

    The Fed hiked its key interest rate by the most since 1994 to fight inflation. It forecast more big increases that will impact rates for consumers.

  • Fed Delivers 75 Basis Point Rate Hike, Largest Since 1994: Stocks Leap As Powell Says Big Hikes Won't Be 'Common'

    The Federal Reserve made its largest rate hike in nearly three decades Wednesday, and signaled sharper increases over the coming months, sending Treasuries yields higher and stocks lower.

  • China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries skid to 12-year low; Japan also cuts holdings

    China's holdings of U.S Treasuries tumbled in April to their lowest since May 2010, data showed on Wednesday, with Chinese investors likely cutting losses as Treasury prices fell after Federal Reserve officials signaled sizable rate hikes to temper soaring inflation. Chinese holdings dropped to $1.003 trillion in April, down $36.2 billion from $1.039 trillion the previous month, according to U.S. Treasury Department figures. China's stock of Treasuries in May 2010 was $843.7 billion, data showed.

  • What to know about the June FOMC meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to break down the biggest takeaways from the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike and Chair Powell's FOMC conference, as well as the Fed's outlook on the U.S. economy and inflation.

  • No more games: Fed pulls the trigger on biggest rate hike in almost 30 years

    The news may be alarming, but keeping rates low indefinitely would cause a much more costly disaster.

  • Russia Turns to Old Tanks as It Burns Through Weapons in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is scraping across the country to find manpower and weapons, including old tanks based in the Far East, having used up much of its military capacity in the first 100 days of its invasion of Ukraine, according to senior European officials with knowledge of the situation on the ground.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields S

  • Do Democrats Already Have Their Own Trump That Could Win in 2024?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe worst-kept secret in American politics is now on full display. After interviewing nearly 50 Democratic officials about 2024, The New York Times has a message for Joe Biden: Get out!No hard feelings, though, Uncle Joe. The party isn’t angry with Biden. It’s worse than that. The party “seems to feel sorry for him,” according to the Times’ reporting. That’s right, Biden has reached the “pity” stage of his presidency.Just listen to wh

  • Tesla's Musk says he's leaning towards DeSantis for president

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said he may support Florida governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, and predicted a "massive red wave" of Republican victories in the midterm elections in November. Asked on Twitter early Wednesday morning who he was "leaning towards" in the presidential election, Musk replied simply "DeSantis," backing a conservative who is emerging as a top competitor to former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.