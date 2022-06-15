DIAL-IN INFO:

AT&T Conference Line

877-226-8163

Access Code: 5204385

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) is demanding workers be represented on the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence created in 2019 to advise the Government of Canada on building Canada's strengths and global leadership in AI, identify opportunities to create economic growth that benefits all Canadians and ensuring that AI advancements reflect Canadian values. The Advisory Council includes leading AI experts from Canadian industry, civil society, academia, and government. The IAMAW points out that workers, the group most impacted by AI technology, is without a seat on a government advisory council created to harness the potential of AI.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Demand a Seat on Government’s Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence

On Friday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m., The IAMAW and leading economists who have witnessed the impact of automation on workers in industries like air transportation, manufacturing, shipbuilding, aerospace, healthcare, and hospitality, will offer a worker perspective on the impact of this technology.

The effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment have garnered a lot of interest as we hear about technological advancements daily. COVID-19, in particular, has spurred the adoption of new ways of conducting business, most of which require ways to avoid direct contact to reduce transmission. The IAM published a report on the impact of AI on the workforce. Our report, titled "Charting Change: Workers' Voices in an Automated World," focuses on AI technology and its impact on Canadian jobs. The report offers conclusions and recommendations from focus groups with union members who voiced their worries and daily realities with automation.

DIAL-IN INFO:

AT&T Conference Line

877-226-8163

Access Code: 5204385

Speakers include:

Ivana Saula , Research Director-IAMAW Canada

Tim McSorely , International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group National Coordinator

Dave Flowers, President, IAMAW Local 2323

David Chartrand, IAMAW Canadian General Vice President.

Story continues

Media contact:

Frank Saptel

IAMAW Canada /AIMTA Canada :

Communications Representative || Répresentant en communications

IAMAW Canada/AIMTA Canada || 416.386.1789 x6325

18 Wynford Drive, Suite 310, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2

Twitter - @IAMAWCanada • Facebook - Canadian Machinists • Machinistes canadiens

SOURCE International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c1351.html