International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) to Hold its' 9th Annual Conference & Trade Show!

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) will hold its 9th Annual Conference & Trade Show at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12 – 14, 2021.

The event is geared towards individuals who currently own and operate indoor trampoline and adventure parks, as well as, entrepreneurs looking to jump into the business. This year's conference will offer educational sessions dealing with risk management, park operations, marketing, guest safety, increasing revenues, and much more. In addition, the event will include a trade show consisting of vendors that provide products and services to the indoor adventure park industry.

This year the IATP will offer Trampoline Court Inspector Certification through the Amusement Adventure Institute (AAI). The AAI serves the trampoline and adventure park industry by facilitating the development and management of educational programs, remote learning courses, educational newsletters, training manuals and other materials regarding safety, risk management and certification programs.

This certification program is based on ASTM F-2970 and includes reviewing the sections and providing attendees with the knowledge of how to navigate the standard and how to apply the standard to meet the requirements for inspections, patron education, manufacture design and modifications and owner/operator responsibilities.

After a challenging period for the indoor active entertainment industry, IATP Chairman Peter Brown stated, "This is the time for us all to come back together to reconnect, get re-engaged with our industry colleagues and to refresh our knowledge. We understand that restrictions are still in place for many countries, and we are excited to offer our 2021 conference and trade show as our first hybrid event allowing participants globally to come together and share in the experience!"

The IATP continuously strives to meet the needs of their members and the industry. The IATP works towards raising industry standards and elevating the indoor trampoline park industry globally. This year's event is designed to help owners and operators not only get back on track with their business, but to bounce forward and thrive! For attendees that face travel restrictions the IATP will offer the option to participate virtually.

For a complete lineup of conference workshops and speakers, or for information on how to register please visit: www.indoortrampolineparks.org

The International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) is a 501(c)(6) industry trade association whose purpose is to promote optimally safe operations, facilitate commercial success and stimulate growth of the trampoline park industry. For more information about the association, visit www.indoortrampolineparks.org. Membership inquiries should be directed to Bethany Evans, Executive VP, at 717-910-4534 or email Bethany@indoortrampolineparks.org.

