U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.00
    -46.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,439.00
    -299.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,852.00
    -178.50 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    -24.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.47
    +3.80 (+3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.50
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3333
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,454.46
    -2,514.78 (-5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.47
    -49.21 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,843.95
    -733.32 (-2.76%)
     

INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE TEAM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IBATF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) (FSE: 8RE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Maria Echaveste, Mr. Foy Wyman Morgan, and Mr. William Webster, to the Board of Directors of the Company, to serve as independent directors. These appointments remain subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Maria Echaveste, President and the Chief Executive Officer of The Opportunity Institute, brings with her a distinguished career spanning in senior leadership roles within the White House under the Clinton and Obama Administrations, directing programming and social policy at U.C. Berkeley, and co-founding a D.C.-based strategic and policy consulting group, NVG. Currently, Ms. Echaveste serves on the board of directors of UCSF-Benioff Oakland Children's Hospital, MiFamilia Vota, and Level Playing Field Institute. Ms. Echaveste received a B.A. in Anthropology from Stanford University and a J.D. from U.C. Berkeley.

Foy Wyman Morgan, Ph.D., President of Strategic Technology Resources, LLC, and Senior Vice President of Infinity Resources, LLC is an established executive with corporate and consulting experience in developing biopharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, and minerals. During his tenure at FMC Corporation, Mr. Morgan led the development and implementation of breakthrough technology in selective absorption, to produce lithium chloride from a brine source in Argentina. The production facility built utilizing this technology, has been in continuous operation since the late 1990's, successfully producing low-cost, high-purity lithium chloride. Mr. Morgan received a B.S. in Chemistry from Florence State College (University of North Alabama) and a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Florida.

William M. Webster, IV is an American business leader and entrepreneur who has served in the highest levels of government under the Bush and Clinton Administrations, sits on numerous corporate and not-for profit governing boards, and is active in community and philanthropic endeavors. Mr. Webster is currently an Adjunct Professor of health care policy at Wofford College and serves on the Board of Directors of companies listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. He received a B.A. in English and German from Washington & Lee University and a J.D. from University of Virginia School of Law.

In addition, Mr. Tony Colletti, who joined the IBAT's Board of Directors on May 12, 2021, has been appointed to serve as interim President of the Company, and Mr. Logan Anderson, has stepped down as a director, but will continue to act as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Dr. John Burba remains the Company's Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the Board.

Messrs. David Ryan and Rodger Cree, have also stepped down as directors and the Company would like to thank them for their dedication and support as the Company has advanced its mobile lithium extraction unit towards commercialization.

The restructuring of the Board of Directors and the executive team will allow Dr. John Burba to focus on the final, critical steps in the commercialization of the Company's technology.

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on ecological and ethical lithium brine extraction. The company is applying its patented intellectual property into its first mobile lithium extraction unit that it expects to deploy to either Argentina or Chile this year.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

Dr. John Burba, CEO & Director
Tel: (778) 939-4228

Forward-looking and cautionary statements
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forwardlooking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. There is no assurance that the Company's apparatus will be able to commercially produce lithium at the stated capacity.

By their nature, forwardlooking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forwardlooking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-battery-metals-ltd-announces-restructing-of-the-board-of-directors-and-executive-team-301495514.html

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Stocks Sink Amid Fire at Ukraine Nuclear Plant: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and equity futures sank Friday and havens including sovereign bonds jumped on reports that a major nuclear power plant is on fire in Ukraine after shelling by Russian troops.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Earnings: Gap beats on revenue, Costco reports strong quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the quarterly earnings results for Gap and Costco.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Marvell Technology Stock Rises On Beat-And-Raise Report

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Plunged 16% at the Open Today

    Shares of the club store fell sharply despite the retailer reporting the best year in its history. Here's what you need to know.

  • Costco Stock Is Slipping Because Investors Wanted More Than Strong Earnings

    Retailing giant Costco reported a strong fiscal second quarter, but beating analyst estimates hasn't seemed to satisfy investors.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.