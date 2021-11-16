U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,681.75
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,055.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,197.00
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,398.80
    -2.20 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    +0.37 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    +9.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.43 (+2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3449
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2480
    +0.1190 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,434.97
    -5,420.55 (-8.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.24
    -139.81 (-8.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,365.71
    +13.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

The International Beauty Conference in Sanya to Showcase Global Beauty Forerunners

·3 min read

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Sanya, Hainan Province, China, the first Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference will be held from April 16 to 18, 2022, according to the first Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference press briefing on 15 November. Global exhibitors will come to attend the conference from nearly 30 countries and regions including Japan, Republic of Korea, France, the United States, Iran, and Thailand. They will bring with and showcase over a thousand brands and over ten thousand imported beauty consumer products. The conference will be an impactful stage for the opportunities and vitality of the fashion industry in Hainan Free Trade Port.

Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference (PRNewsfoto/IBSC Organizing Committee)
Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference (PRNewsfoto/IBSC Organizing Committee)

The conference will also provide a platform for over 10,000 professional purchasers from global duty-free entities, duty-free retailers, cross-border e-commerce platforms, Chinese e-commerce (cross-border) platforms, chain agencies of import and export brands, top-tier MCN (Multi-Channel Network) and live-stream salespeople, according to Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference Organizing Committee. Over 100,000 visitors from the industry will exchange thoughts and make purchases at the conference. The conference will empower exchanges, negotiation, trade and cooperation throughout the complete industry chain of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, channel providers and brand owners to enhance brand optimization and industrial upgrading.

The conference will set up an online International Beauty Selection Conference platform to integrate scenarios of trade fair, negotiation, trade and service to achieve the close loop of cloud fairs, live-streaming, intelligent matching and negotiation booking. This platform will seamlessly bridge the demands of exhibitors and purchasers both at home and abroad. In addition, more than 100 live-stream beauty salespeople will be invited to attract more exhibitors to adopt the onsite live-stream booths in order to expand concentrated live-streaming promotions on a large scale and better meet the needs of consumers.

It was introduced that the first Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference is a new conference IP of Hainan to fully elaborate the policy advantages of its free and convenient Free Trade Port system. The convenience is showcased in 6 aspects such as visa exemption in 59 countries, trade, investment and cross-border capital flow, personnel entering and leaving, transportation to and from, secure and orderly data flow among partner countries. Starting with duty-free cosmetics and Chinese brands going abroad, the conference will boost the exhibitions to gather global beauty consumer products and create a one-stop international trade cooperation platform for product display, product selection and procurement, and channel development. It will act as a window for international brands to enter the Chinese market and enable Chinese brands to go abroad via this Hainan runway.

It was also mentioned that the conference has been strongly supported by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Commercial Sub-Council (CCPITCSC) and the local government. The exhibition is jointly organized by Sanya Bureau of Commerce, Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau, Redsail MICE and Yijinhui (Shanghai) International Trade.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=407542
Caption: Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-beauty-conference-in-sanya-to-showcase-global-beauty-forerunners-301425131.html

SOURCE Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference Organizing Committee

Recommended Stories

  • Kampala blasts: Explosions hit Ugandan capital

    At least six people are killed in the blasts near parliament and the city's police HQ.

  • Philips shares reel after FDA releases findings from Pennsylvania plant inspection

    Koninklijke Philips shares tumbled 11% on Monday after the Food and Drug Administration published its inspection findings at a U.S. manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

  • IEA Says End of Oil Price Rally in Sight as Output Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- The tightness in global oil markets that propelled prices to a seven-year high is starting to ease as production recovers in the U.S. and elsewhere, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingDemand growth remains robust, but

  • Evergrande chief's luxury assets in focus as his company scrambles to pay debts

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -As developer China Evergrande Group scrambles to meet its debt obligations, its founder is freeing up funds from luxury assets including art, calligraphy and three high-end homes, according to filings and a person with knowledge of the matter. Chinese authorities have told Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan, 63, to use some of his personal wealth to help pay bondholders, two separate people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month. Evergrande's troubles in meeting bond repayments have rattled markets https://www.reuters.com/business/how-china-evergrandes-debt-troubles-pose-systemic-risk-2021-09-16 and left many of its investors, creditors and suppliers in financial chaos.

  • Boeing stock jumps on signs of 737 MAX flight clearance in China, freighter orders

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains the latest headlines that led to Boeing stock trending higher, including the potential flight clearance for the 737 MAX in China.

  • American Tower Moves Into the Clouds with $10 Billion Data Center Deal

    American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is moving further into the data infrastructure space by acquiring data center REIT CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR). The transformative transaction combines American Tower's global communication tower footprint with CoreSite's U.S. data center business to create an integrated data infrastructure giant. Here's a closer look at the deal and what it means for American Tower's future.

  • Shell to Move Headquarters to London Amid Energy Transition

    Royal Dutch Shell plans to consolidate its dual British and Dutch structure and relocate its headquarters to London, a move it said would help facilitate returns to shareholders and make it simpler to change its portfolio of assets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil rises on tight inventories, demand worries limit gains

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by the prospect of tight inventories across the globe, although the gains were capped by forecasts of an increase in global production in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. “The oil market will remain tight in the short term, which should lend support to prices,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. Trafigura's Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir said the tightness in global oil markets was due to return of demand to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Oil Edges Above $81 Though IEA Cautions the Rally May Soon End

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose above $81 a barrel in New York as investors waited to see whether the U.S. will release crude from emergency reserves to cool prices.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingWest Texas Intermediate climbed 0.6%, after earlier adding as much as 1.2%. Pr

  • Trying the Long Side of Akamai Technologies Again

    We have not drilled into the charts of Akamai Technologies Akamai Technologies since June 16. Let's check on AKAM again. In this updated daily bar chart of AKAM, below, we can see that prices declined into an early October low.

  • Best Infrastructure ETFs for Q1 2022

    Infrastructure exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide exposure to companies that build and maintain major projects and systems such as roads, bridges, waterways, railways, communication networks, and electricity systems.

  • Lucid stock rises after Lucid Air wins MotorTrend car of the year

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Lucid Group's earnings and Lucid Air winning the title of MotorTrend car of the year.

  • Boeing ‘Encouraged’ by Signs China May Soon Clear Max to Fly

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is optimistic that it will soon be logging Chinese orders and deliveries of its 737 Max after the nation’s regulator signaled it is close to ending a more than 2 1/2 year grounding of the single-aisle workhorse.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and Beiji

  • German energy regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 certification, sets demands

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's energy regulator said on Tuesday it had suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to pump Russian gas and said the Swiss-based consortium needed to form a company under German law to secure an operating licence. The pipeline has faced opposition from the United States and some European states, which say it will make Europe too reliant on Russian gas, although surging gas prices in Europe due to a jump in global demand has fuelled some calls for more Russian supplies. The regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, said the Swiss company had decided not to turn itself into a German company but had set up a subsidiary under German law to deal with the section of the pipeline on Germany territory.

  • Data Center REIT Merger Frenzy Sees CyrusOne Go Private in $15 Billion Deal

    CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) has agreed to a buyout deal: Private equity giants KKR (NYSE: KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) are paying a total of $15 billion for the data center real estate investment trust (REIT). The agreement ends weeks of speculation that the REIT was about to get acquired.

  • Vodafone CEO Says Telecoms Sector Must Team Up, Hints at Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Vodafone Group Plc said the European telecommunications industry needs to work together more, suggesting the company could potentially co-invest in rival Virgin’s roll out of fibre and even merge with competitor Three. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to

  • India's Mensa, a house of D2C brands, becomes unicorn in just six months

    Mensa Brands, an Indian startup that acquires direct-to-consumer brands and helps them scale within the home market and overseas, has become a unicorn just six months after launching its business. Falcon Edge Capital led Mensa Brands’ $135 million Series B financing round that values the Indian startup at over $1 billion, the two said Tuesday. Prosus Ventures, as well as all existing investors including Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, and Accel also participated in the new round, pushing Mensa’s all-time raise to over $300 million in equity and debt.

  • Here Are My Top Growth Stocks to Buy in November

    Investing in emerging market stocks is essential for building a well-diversified global investment portfolio. In fact, according to Morgan Stanley, an ideal global equity portfolio should have at least 13% allocated to emerging markets. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are two such international companies that offer investors exposure to fast-growing markets at attractive price points.

  • Japan Sets Goal of Tripling Domestic Chip Revenue by 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government said it will make an aggressive push to help domestic semiconductor companies expand globally, with a goal of increasing their annual revenue to more than 13 trillion yen ($114 billion) by 2030.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingTh