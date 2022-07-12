International Borders Are Open, but Travelers Are Still Feeling Nervous - Experts Reveal Why

Although borders are open, many Australians are nervous about the prospect of international travel. Inspiring Vacations, expert in guided tours to Egypt, Australia and beyond, shares its tips for combating that anxiety.

Inspiring Vacations

Inspiring Vacations

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International travel resumed for the first time in two years earlier in 2022, and many Australians flocked to airports to take a well-deserved holiday or visit family and friends overseas. However, there remains a significant portion of the population who is still feeling nervous about the prospect of traveling internationally. Travel expert Inspiring Vacations reveals why some Aussies are feeling wary, and shares its tips for combating travel anxiety.

For the past couple of years, Australia - in particular, Melbourne and Sydney - has been in and out of lockdowns; Covid-19 rules have been known to change suddenly and with very little warning, and Aussies have been stuck outside of their home states, stranded and begging to be let back in. In 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, Australians were even finding themselves marooned overseas, desperately trying to book flights home from foreign countries as airfares rose and restrictions tightened. Of course, this has caused some lingering apprehension when it comes to travel, says Inspiring Vacations.

However, travel experts are reassuring nervous Aussies that although their fears aren't unfounded, they no longer have anything to be worried about. For instance, travelers can rest assured that airplanes are some of the most Covid-safe places to be as they have a better air filtration system than most buildings or other forms of transport. Coupled with Australia's ongoing mask mandate on planes, it is highly unlikely travelers will contract Covid from a plane trip.

Inspiring Vacations suggests nervous travelers opt for a tour rather than a self-planned trip. Whether traveling close to home or as far away as Japan or Egypt, tours ensure everyone is Covid-safe and abiding by local regulations. Tours often have travel insurance included, so if anything were to go wrong, travelers are covered. Travelers will still get to enjoy all that their destination has to offer without stressing about what could go wrong.

Story continues

Explore tours to Egypt, Alaska and everywhere in between with Inspiring Vacations - contact their team to find out more.

Contact Info:

Inspiring Vacations

Phone: 1300 88 66 88

Email: bookme@inspiringvacations.com

Related Images













Image 1: Inspiring Vacations









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



