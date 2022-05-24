U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.48
    -32.27 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,928.62
    +48.38 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.45
    -270.83 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.83
    -27.94 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.26
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +17.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2532
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8360
    -1.0520 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,506.23
    +122.85 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.31
    -0.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 5 Provides Notice of Security Incident

·3 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 5 ("IBEW") is announcing a recent event that may impact the security of information related to current and retiree members, and their spouses.  Although IBEW is unaware of any misuse of this information, IBEW is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident, steps taken since discovering the incident, and what a potentially impacted individual can do to better protect against potential misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

On or around February 20, 2022, IBEW became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network.  IBEW immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists, and determined that its network had been infected with malware which prevented access to certain files on the system.  Through our investigation, we determined that, between December 29, 2021 and February 20, 2022, an unauthorized actor may have had access to certain systems that stored personal information. Although we have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident, IBEW is notifying its current and retiree members, along with potentially impacted spouses of the incident.

As a result, IBEW began an in-depth review of the impacted systems in order to confirm the presence of information related to current and retiree members, and their spouses.  While IBEW's investigation is ongoing, it is mailing notice to those whose information may have been impacted out of an abundance of caution because the investigation determined that the following types of information may be impacted for current and retiree members, and their spouses: name, date of birth, and Social Security Number. In that notice, IBEW is providing access to credit monitoring as well as guidance on how to protect against identity theft and fraud, should they feel it is necessary to do so. The notice encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.  The notice also provides additional information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-800-685-1111, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General.  The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.  Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

If you believe you are potentially impacted by this incident or have additional questions, please contact IBEW at (833) 475-1812, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Central Time, or Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Central time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-brotherhood-of-electrical-workers-local--5-provides-notice-of-security-incident-301554360.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 5

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Plunging Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks plunged in trading on Tuesday as the market continues to grapple with economic uncertainty. Industry giant Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 11.3% in trading today, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 10%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.8%. The news continues to be murky at best with companies warning of slowing sales in a variety of sectors, consumers experiencing inflation, and the Federal Reserve continuing to indicate that it will keep raising interest rates.

  • Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) just can't seem to steer clear of turbulence, and investors along for the ride are likely feeling airsick. Boeing hasn't given investors much to get excited about over the past few years. The company was already under pressure when the pandemic hit due to issues with its 737 MAX, a plane that was grounded for 18 months following a pair of fatal crashes.

  • Good news for home buyers? Fannie Mae chief economist says the U.S. housing market has finally turned a corner. Here’s why.

    ’A sharper downturn in residential investment is now underway,’ said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae.

  • Why The Trade Desk, Meta Platforms, Roku, and Other Digital Advertising Stocks Crashed Today

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) issued a warning after the market close on Monday, suggesting that the economic picture was rapidly declining, sending its stock down as much as 41.7%. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was hit the hardest, with shares down roughly 22% at 1:30 p.m. ET. Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) had fallen 19.8% and 18%, respectively.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Tumbling Again Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today as the e-commerce software company was one of several tech stocks to fall in sympathy with Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which warned that second-quarter results would come in below its earlier guidance and blamed a deteriorating macroeconomic environment for the downward revision. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Shopify stock was down 10.4%, while Snap had plunged 41.9% at the same time.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • Nvidia stock in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses what to expect from Nvidia earnings.

  • Meta stock tumbles on Snap guidance, Abercrombie reports surprise loss, Apple shops for EA

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to today's trending industry stories, including companies impacted by the ongoing tech sell-off.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • How Upstart's Credit-Quality Issues Could Cut Into Growth This Year

    The Kroll Bond Rating Agency recently raised its loss expectations on the recent Upstart asset-backed securitization.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plunged Today

    It must be getting increasingly difficult for investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) to hold their nerve. The hydrogen stock sank Tuesday morning and was down by 8.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. With that drop, Plug Power stock has now lost almost 30% of its value in just the month of May.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are tumbling 6.7% at 10:40 a.m. EST on Tuesday, a day after the video game retailer launched its first digital wallet, which allows holders to easily access and trade their cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The wallet will also enable transactions on GameStop's NFT marketplace, which the retailer expects to launch in its fiscal second quarter. GameStop's turnaround is predicated on a transition to digital assets.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)?

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS...

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses Course on Electric-Vehicle Titan Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood also bought shares of her flagship fund's No. 3 holding and shares of a cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed Today

    Many stocks in the technology sector have been sliding over the past several weeks and months. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one that reversed its downtrend after it reported first-quarter results on May 11. Momentum off the stock's all-time low continued when the CEO added another 1 million shares to his holdings, and the company made progress to solidify plans and incentives with the state of Georgia for a second production facility.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy With the Market Nearing Bear Territory

    Down more than 26% so far this year, the Nasdaq Composite has been in a bear market for some time, while the S&P 500 briefly entered into bear market territory last week. While it has undoubtedly been a difficult year for many investors, bear markets inevitably return to bull markets. With that in mind, investors should prepare now and look for bargains while a bear market is in full swing because investors with a long-term outlook are often rewarded.

  • Why Cruise Stocks Like Carnival and Norwegian Sank Today

    To put it tactfully, cruise ship operator stocks haven't been very popular with investors over the past few years. The prognosticator lowered his price targets for both Carnival and Norwegian Monday morning before market open. In his opinion, Carnival is now worth $18 per share; previously, Didora's level was $22.

  • Down 87%, This Growth Stock Might Be Ready for a Comeback

    This company is operating in the fastest-growing segment of the $10 trillion global payments industry.

  • Twitter Stock Slides On Snap Warning, Giving Elon Musk Another Reason To Walk Away From $44 Billion Takeover

    "Snap disaster likely pushes Musk one step closer to the door or lower deal price in eyes of Street," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.