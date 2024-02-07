Delving Into IBM's Dividend Prospects and Financial Health

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) recently announced a dividend of $1.66 per share, payable on 2024-03-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into International Business Machines Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does International Business Machines Corp Do?

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clientswhich includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, its outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

International Business Machines Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at International Business Machines Corp's Dividend History

International Business Machines Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. International Business Machines Corp has increased its dividend each year since 1994, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrata title reserved for companies that have raised their dividends annually for at least 30 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

International Business Machines Corp's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down International Business Machines Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, International Business Machines Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.63% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.64%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, International Business Machines Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 0.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 1.20% per year. And over the past decade, International Business Machines Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 5.50%. Based on International Business Machines Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of International Business Machines Corp stock as of today is approximately 3.85%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, International Business Machines Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.69.

International Business Machines Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks International Business Machines Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. International Business Machines Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and International Business Machines Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. International Business Machines Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 2.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 64.46% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, International Business Machines Corp's earnings increased by approximately 3.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 59.04% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -8.00%, which underperforms approximately 82.39% of global competitors, may raise concerns about its ability to sustain dividend growth in the longer term.

Concluding Insights on IBM's Dividend Outlook

In conclusion, while International Business Machines Corp's dividend history and current yield are attractive, the sustainability of its dividends is contingent upon the company's future growth and profitability. The payout ratio indicates a healthy balance between earnings distribution and retention for growth. However, mixed growth metrics suggest investors should keep a close watch on the company's performance. Will IBM's strategic initiatives in cloud computing and artificial intelligence translate into stronger growth and support its dividend aristocrat status? This remains an essential question for value investors considering IBM as a long-term income investment.

