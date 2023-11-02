International Cement Group (SGX:KUO) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at International Cement Group (SGX:KUO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for International Cement Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = S$59m ÷ (S$502m - S$69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, International Cement Group has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Basic Materials industry average of 7.5% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how International Cement Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from International Cement Group. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 63%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at International Cement Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that International Cement Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 32% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, International Cement Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

