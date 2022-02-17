The International Chamber of Commerce’s Commercial Crime Services division, places its utmost trust in Fintech Digital Solutions, honouring them with membership

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commercial Crime Services (CCS) division, places its utmost trust in Fintech Digital Solutions Ltd., honouring them with membership, which includes the Financial Investigation Bureau (FIB), Counterfeiting Intelligence Bureau (CIB), the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) and FraudNet.

Formerly known as the Commercial Crime Bureau (CCB), the FIB provides commercial banks, the financial services sector and investors with a range of Know Your Customer (KYC), financial fraud and anti-money laundering services assisting members balance risk against reward and avoid becoming the victims of financial scams.

According to a 2021 Financial Cost of Fraud Report by Jim Gee, Partner & National Head of Forensic Services at Crowe UK, a leading audit, tax, advisory and risk firm, fraud costs businesses and individuals in the UK £137 billion each year. The report, compiled in collaboration with the Centre for Counter Fraud Studies at the University of Portsmouth, draws on more than 20 years' extensive research across a range of industries, organisations and countries, to reveal the true scale of this problem.

The ICC Commercial Crime Services and the Financial Investigation Bureau's services are a direct response to the increased sophistication of financial instrument crime used in money laundering, fraud and terrorism financing.

Paul Renner, Head of Compliance & Family Offices at FintechCashier, has been a Special Advisor to the FIB for over 20 years and is co-author of the 2002 ICC publication, "Preventing Financial Instrument Fraud – The Money Launderer's Tool." The fraud models described in the publication have been referenced by the UK City of London Police and prosecution services, to support their cases and secure convictions against fraudsters.

About International Chamber of Commerce & Commercial Crime Services Division.

The ICC is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 130 countries and was founded in the aftermath of the First World War when no world system of rules governed trade, investment, finance or commercial relations. ICC - Commercial Crime Services (CCS) is the anti-crime arm of the International Chamber of Commerce. Based in UK, the CCS' main task is to combat all forms of commercial crime. https://www.icc-ccs.org/

About Fintech Digital Solutions Ltd.

Fintech Digital Solutions recently launched FintechCashier, a payment gateway and solution provider, which guarantees a seamless, transparent, and fast portal for their clients to receive the transaction related funds of their customers, to manage their cash flow, and to make settlements. FintechCashier supports a wide spectrum of services, ranging from credit card processing, exchange, eCommerce and wire solutions. ONE Application, ONE Integration, GLOBAL REACH. https://www.fintechcashier.com/

Shalom Dodoun, Founder & Director of Fintech Digital Solutions Ltd., the holding company of FintechCashier, the global innovative digital payment ecosystem.