International Clean Power Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

International Clean Power Dividend Fund
·9 min read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of International Clean Power Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 11, 2021.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

(i)

stable monthly cash distributions, and

(ii)

enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from renewable power and related sectors (collectively, “Clean Power Issuers”). The advisor believes that Clean Power Issuers will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Fund due to the increasing demand for renewable power stemming from the ongoing reduction in cost associated with renewable power as well as the growing political, corporate and societal support for renewable power. The Advisor believes that these factors will drive ongoing and increasing levels of investor interest in renewable power and related sectors for decades to come. In addition, the Advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting Clean Power Issuers it believes have sustainable competitive advantages.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per unit per month or $0.50 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on March 9, 2021 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Core Renewable Energy Exchange Issuers

Ticker

CUSIP

ISIN

VWAP

Exchange
Ratio

Wind & Solar Issuers

Array Technologies Inc

ARRY

04271T100

US04271T1007

44.1146

4.41145

Boralex Inc

BLX

09950M300

CA09950M3003

39.9939

3.99939

Brookfield Renewable Corp

BEPC

11284V105

CA11284V1058

54.5602

5.45602

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

BEP-U

n/a

BMG162581083

50.5677

5.05677

Canadian Solar Inc

CSIQ

136635109

CA1366351098

52.9655

5.29655

Enphase Energy Inc

ENPH

29355A107

US29355A1079

186.7119

18.67119

Enviva Partners LP

EVA

29414J107

US29414J1079

60.5598

6.05598

First Solar Inc

FSLR

336433107

US3364331070

94.5908

9.45907


Core Renewable Energy Exchange Issuers (Continued)

Ticker

CUSIP

ISIN

VWAP

Exchange
Ratio

Wind & Solar Issuers (Continued)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

HASI

41068X100

US41068X1000

67.3814

6.73814

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

INE

45790B104

CA45790B1040

21.9198

2.19198

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

JKS

47759T100

US47759T1007

54.0628

5.40627

Northland Power Inc

NPI

666511100

CA6665111002

42.4535

4.24535

Ormat Technologies Inc

ORA

686688102

US6866881021

101.5194

10.13678

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc

PL

72349J107

CA72349J1075

10.9887

1.09887

Renewable Energy Group Inc

REGI

75972A301

US75972A3014

95.2036

9.52035

SolarEdge Technologies Inc

SEDG

83417M104

US83417M1045

328.1215

32.81214

Sunnova Energy International Inc

NOVA

86745K104

US86745K1043

47.1532

4.71531

SunPower Corp

SPWR

867652406

US8676524064

39.7127

3.97126

Sunrun Inc

RUN

86771W105

US86771W1053

66.8672

6.68671

TransAlta Renewables Inc

RNW

893463109

CA8934631091

18.9596

1.88812

Grid Infrastructure Issuers

Advanced Energy Industries Inc

AEIS

007973100

US0079731008

128.5383

12.85382

AES Corp/The

AES

00130H105

US00130H1059

33.2028

3.32027

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

AQN

015857105

CA0158571053

19.4718

1.94718

AltaGas Ltd

ALA

021361100

CA0213611001

19.7074

1.97074

Ameresco Inc

AMRC

02361E108

US02361E1082

55.2079

5.52078

American Electric Power Co Inc

AEP

025537101

US0255371017

99.1811

9.91810

Atco Ltd/Canada

ACO/X

046789400

CA0467894006

37.8198

3.78198

Avangrid Inc

AGR

05351W103

US05351W1036

58.7606

5.87605

Bloom Energy Corp

BE

093712107

US0937121079

33.2086

3.32085

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp

BIPC

11275Q107

CA11275Q1072

87.7660

8.77660

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

BIP-U

n/a

BMG162521014

65.5479

6.55479

Canadian Utilities Ltd

CU

136717832

CA1367178326

30.6402

3.06402

Capital Power Corp

CPX

14042M102

CA14042M1023

34.0451

3.40451

CMS Energy Corp

CMS

125896100

US1258961002

69.4230

6.94230

Duke Energy Corp

DUK

26441C204

US26441C2044

111.9043

11.19042

Emera Inc

EMA

290876101

CA2908761018

51.5464

5.15464

Fortis Inc/Canada

FTS

349553107

CA3495531079

50.5739

5.05739

Hydro One Ltd

H

448811208

CA4488112083

27.3244

2.70708

NextEra Energy Inc

NEE

65339F101

US65339F1012

90.6094

9.06093

Power Integrations Inc

POWI

739276103

US7392761034

104.3015

10.43015

TransAlta Corp

TA

89346D107

CA89346D1078

10.5631

1.05631

Electric Vehicles & Batteries Issuers

Albemarle Corp

ALB

012653101

US0126531013

181.4598

18.09670

Alphabet Inc

GOOGL

02079K305

US02079K3059

2588.8800

258.88800

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN

023135106

US0231351067

3799.2012

379.92012

Apple Inc

AAPL

037833100

US0378331005

152.0817

15.20816

Aptiv PLC

APTV

n/a

JE00B783TY65

184.7860

18.47859

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc

ATA

001940105

CA0019401052

27.7928

2.77928

BlackBerry Ltd

BB

09228F103

CA09228F1036

12.4702

1.24702

Ford Motor Co

F

345370860

US3453708600

15.5718

1.55717

Generac Holdings Inc

GNRC

368736104

US3687361044

389.1308

38.91308

General Motors Co

GM

37045V100

US37045V1008

67.6328

6.76327

Core Renewable Energy Exchange Issuers (Continued)

Ticker

CUSIP

ISIN

VWAP

Exchange
Ratio

Electric Vehicles & Batteries Issuers (Continued)

Lithium Americas Corp

LAC

53680Q207

CA53680Q2071

19.7400

1.97400

Livent Corp

LTHM

53814L108

US53814L1089

21.6431

2.16431

Magna International Inc

MG

559222401

CA5592224011

110.4211

11.04211

Micron Technology Inc

MU

595112103

US5951121038

110.5814

11.05813

NIO Inc

NIO

62914V106

US62914V1061

48.7300

4.87300

NVIDIA Corp

NVDA

67066G104

US67066G1040

624.0766

62.38744

Tesla Inc

TSLA

88160R101

US88160R1014

777.7253

77.77253

Uber Technologies Inc

UBER

90353T100

US90353T1007

69.0585

6.90584

Hydrogen Issuers

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

APD

009158106

US0091581068

332.5378

33.25377

Ballard Power Systems Inc

BLDP

058586108

CA0585861085

29.7259

2.97259

Cummins Inc

CMI

231021106

US2310211063

334.6878

33.46877

FuelCell Energy Inc

FCEL

35952H601

US35952H6018

17.6899

1.76898

Linde PLC

LIN

n/a

IE00BZ12WP82

318.3791

31.83791

Plug Power Inc

PLUG

72919P202

US72919P2020

50.8835

5.08835

Xebec Adsorption Inc

XBC

983891102

CA9838911027

6.9659

0.69659

Non-Renewable Energy Exchange Issuers

ARC Resources Ltd

ARX

00208D408

CA00208D4084

7.7969

0.77969

Bank of Montreal

BMO

063671101

CA0636711016

107.9442

10.79442

Bank of Nova Scotia/The

BNS

064149107

CA0641491075

77.4648

7.74648

BCE Inc

BCE

05534B760

CA05534B7604

56.6937

5.58187

Brookfield Asset Management Inc

BAM/A

112585104

CA1125851040

52.7344

5.27344

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CM

136069101

CA1360691010

122.3257

12.23257

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

CNQ

136385101

CA1363851017

38.4414

3.84414

Cenovus Energy Inc

CVE

15135U109

CA15135U1093

10.0358

1.00183

Crescent Point Energy Corp

CPG

22576C101

CA22576C1014

5.2545

0.52520

Enbridge Inc

ENB

29250N105

CA29250N1050

44.9082

4.49082

Freehold Royalties Ltd

FRU

356500108

CA3565001086

7.6054

0.76054

Gibson Energy Inc

GEI

374825206

CA3748252069

22.0521

2.20521

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

GRT-U

387437114

CA3874371147

73.8364

7.38364

Imperial Oil Ltd

IMO

453038408

CA4530384086

30.1075

3.01075

Inter Pipeline Ltd

IPL

45833V109

CA45833V1094

18.0424

1.80424

Keyera Corp

KEY

493271100

CA4932711001

25.6801

2.56801

MEG Energy Corp

MEG

552704108

CA5527041084

7.3675

0.73675

National Bank of Canada

NA

633067103

CA6330671034

84.1809

8.41809

Parex Resources Inc

PXT

69946Q104

CA69946Q1046

23.0718

2.30718

Parkland Corp/Canada

PKI

70137W108

CA70137W1086

39.6586

3.96586

Pembina Pipeline Corp

PPL

706327103

CA7063271034

35.6386

3.56386

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd

PSK

739721108

CA7397211086

13.5972

1.35972

Royal Bank of Canada

RY

780087102

CA7800871021

111.9553

11.19553

Seven Generations Energy Ltd

VII

81783Q105

CA81783Q1054

8.5165

0.85165

Suncor Energy Inc

SU

867224107

CA8672241079

27.3999

2.73999

TC Energy Corp

TRP

87807B107

CA87807B1076

57.0007

5.70007

Toronto-Dominion Bank/The

TD

891160509

CA8911605092

79.7160

7.97160

Tourmaline Oil Corp

TOU

89156V106

CA89156V1067

22.8869

2.28869

Vermilion Energy Inc

VET

923725105

CA9237251058

8.9933

0.89933

Whitecap Resources Inc

WCP

96467A200

CA96467A2002

6.4087

0.64087

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.


