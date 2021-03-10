International Clean Power Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios
CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of International Clean Power Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 11, 2021.
The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:
(i)
stable monthly cash distributions, and
(ii)
enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;
through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from renewable power and related sectors (collectively, “Clean Power Issuers”). The advisor believes that Clean Power Issuers will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Fund due to the increasing demand for renewable power stemming from the ongoing reduction in cost associated with renewable power as well as the growing political, corporate and societal support for renewable power. The Advisor believes that these factors will drive ongoing and increasing levels of investor interest in renewable power and related sectors for decades to come. In addition, the Advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting Clean Power Issuers it believes have sustainable competitive advantages.
The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per unit per month or $0.50 per unit per annum).
The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on March 9, 2021 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.
The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.
Core Renewable Energy Exchange Issuers
Ticker
CUSIP
ISIN
VWAP
Exchange
Wind & Solar Issuers
Array Technologies Inc
ARRY
04271T100
US04271T1007
44.1146
4.41145
Boralex Inc
BLX
09950M300
CA09950M3003
39.9939
3.99939
Brookfield Renewable Corp
BEPC
11284V105
CA11284V1058
54.5602
5.45602
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
BEP-U
n/a
BMG162581083
50.5677
5.05677
Canadian Solar Inc
CSIQ
136635109
CA1366351098
52.9655
5.29655
Enphase Energy Inc
ENPH
29355A107
US29355A1079
186.7119
18.67119
Enviva Partners LP
EVA
29414J107
US29414J1079
60.5598
6.05598
First Solar Inc
FSLR
336433107
US3364331070
94.5908
9.45907
Core Renewable Energy Exchange Issuers (Continued)
Ticker
CUSIP
ISIN
VWAP
Exchange
Wind & Solar Issuers (Continued)
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
HASI
41068X100
US41068X1000
67.3814
6.73814
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
INE
45790B104
CA45790B1040
21.9198
2.19198
JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd
JKS
47759T100
US47759T1007
54.0628
5.40627
Northland Power Inc
NPI
666511100
CA6665111002
42.4535
4.24535
Ormat Technologies Inc
ORA
686688102
US6866881021
101.5194
10.13678
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc
PL
72349J107
CA72349J1075
10.9887
1.09887
Renewable Energy Group Inc
REGI
75972A301
US75972A3014
95.2036
9.52035
SolarEdge Technologies Inc
SEDG
83417M104
US83417M1045
328.1215
32.81214
Sunnova Energy International Inc
NOVA
86745K104
US86745K1043
47.1532
4.71531
SunPower Corp
SPWR
867652406
US8676524064
39.7127
3.97126
Sunrun Inc
RUN
86771W105
US86771W1053
66.8672
6.68671
TransAlta Renewables Inc
RNW
893463109
CA8934631091
18.9596
1.88812
Grid Infrastructure Issuers
Advanced Energy Industries Inc
AEIS
007973100
US0079731008
128.5383
12.85382
AES Corp/The
AES
00130H105
US00130H1059
33.2028
3.32027
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
AQN
015857105
CA0158571053
19.4718
1.94718
AltaGas Ltd
ALA
021361100
CA0213611001
19.7074
1.97074
Ameresco Inc
AMRC
02361E108
US02361E1082
55.2079
5.52078
American Electric Power Co Inc
AEP
025537101
US0255371017
99.1811
9.91810
Atco Ltd/Canada
ACO/X
046789400
CA0467894006
37.8198
3.78198
Avangrid Inc
AGR
05351W103
US05351W1036
58.7606
5.87605
Bloom Energy Corp
BE
093712107
US0937121079
33.2086
3.32085
Brookfield Infrastructure Corp
BIPC
11275Q107
CA11275Q1072
87.7660
8.77660
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
BIP-U
n/a
BMG162521014
65.5479
6.55479
Canadian Utilities Ltd
CU
136717832
CA1367178326
30.6402
3.06402
Capital Power Corp
CPX
14042M102
CA14042M1023
34.0451
3.40451
CMS Energy Corp
CMS
125896100
US1258961002
69.4230
6.94230
Duke Energy Corp
DUK
26441C204
US26441C2044
111.9043
11.19042
Emera Inc
EMA
290876101
CA2908761018
51.5464
5.15464
Fortis Inc/Canada
FTS
349553107
CA3495531079
50.5739
5.05739
Hydro One Ltd
H
448811208
CA4488112083
27.3244
2.70708
NextEra Energy Inc
NEE
65339F101
US65339F1012
90.6094
9.06093
Power Integrations Inc
POWI
739276103
US7392761034
104.3015
10.43015
TransAlta Corp
TA
89346D107
CA89346D1078
10.5631
1.05631
Electric Vehicles & Batteries Issuers
Albemarle Corp
ALB
012653101
US0126531013
181.4598
18.09670
Alphabet Inc
GOOGL
02079K305
US02079K3059
2588.8800
258.88800
Amazon.com Inc
AMZN
023135106
US0231351067
3799.2012
379.92012
Apple Inc
AAPL
037833100
US0378331005
152.0817
15.20816
Aptiv PLC
APTV
n/a
JE00B783TY65
184.7860
18.47859
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc
ATA
001940105
CA0019401052
27.7928
2.77928
BlackBerry Ltd
BB
09228F103
CA09228F1036
12.4702
1.24702
Ford Motor Co
F
345370860
US3453708600
15.5718
1.55717
Generac Holdings Inc
GNRC
368736104
US3687361044
389.1308
38.91308
General Motors Co
GM
37045V100
US37045V1008
67.6328
6.76327
Core Renewable Energy Exchange Issuers (Continued)
Ticker
CUSIP
ISIN
VWAP
Exchange
Electric Vehicles & Batteries Issuers (Continued)
Lithium Americas Corp
LAC
53680Q207
CA53680Q2071
19.7400
1.97400
Livent Corp
LTHM
53814L108
US53814L1089
21.6431
2.16431
Magna International Inc
MG
559222401
CA5592224011
110.4211
11.04211
Micron Technology Inc
MU
595112103
US5951121038
110.5814
11.05813
NIO Inc
NIO
62914V106
US62914V1061
48.7300
4.87300
NVIDIA Corp
NVDA
67066G104
US67066G1040
624.0766
62.38744
Tesla Inc
TSLA
88160R101
US88160R1014
777.7253
77.77253
Uber Technologies Inc
UBER
90353T100
US90353T1007
69.0585
6.90584
Hydrogen Issuers
Air Products and Chemicals Inc
APD
009158106
US0091581068
332.5378
33.25377
Ballard Power Systems Inc
BLDP
058586108
CA0585861085
29.7259
2.97259
Cummins Inc
CMI
231021106
US2310211063
334.6878
33.46877
FuelCell Energy Inc
FCEL
35952H601
US35952H6018
17.6899
1.76898
Linde PLC
LIN
n/a
IE00BZ12WP82
318.3791
31.83791
Plug Power Inc
PLUG
72919P202
US72919P2020
50.8835
5.08835
Xebec Adsorption Inc
XBC
983891102
CA9838911027
6.9659
0.69659
Non-Renewable Energy Exchange Issuers
ARC Resources Ltd
ARX
00208D408
CA00208D4084
7.7969
0.77969
Bank of Montreal
BMO
063671101
CA0636711016
107.9442
10.79442
Bank of Nova Scotia/The
BNS
064149107
CA0641491075
77.4648
7.74648
BCE Inc
BCE
05534B760
CA05534B7604
56.6937
5.58187
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
BAM/A
112585104
CA1125851040
52.7344
5.27344
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
CM
136069101
CA1360691010
122.3257
12.23257
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
CNQ
136385101
CA1363851017
38.4414
3.84414
Cenovus Energy Inc
CVE
15135U109
CA15135U1093
10.0358
1.00183
Crescent Point Energy Corp
CPG
22576C101
CA22576C1014
5.2545
0.52520
Enbridge Inc
ENB
29250N105
CA29250N1050
44.9082
4.49082
Freehold Royalties Ltd
FRU
356500108
CA3565001086
7.6054
0.76054
Gibson Energy Inc
GEI
374825206
CA3748252069
22.0521
2.20521
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
GRT-U
387437114
CA3874371147
73.8364
7.38364
Imperial Oil Ltd
IMO
453038408
CA4530384086
30.1075
3.01075
Inter Pipeline Ltd
IPL
45833V109
CA45833V1094
18.0424
1.80424
Keyera Corp
KEY
493271100
CA4932711001
25.6801
2.56801
MEG Energy Corp
MEG
552704108
CA5527041084
7.3675
0.73675
National Bank of Canada
NA
633067103
CA6330671034
84.1809
8.41809
Parex Resources Inc
PXT
69946Q104
CA69946Q1046
23.0718
2.30718
Parkland Corp/Canada
PKI
70137W108
CA70137W1086
39.6586
3.96586
Pembina Pipeline Corp
PPL
706327103
CA7063271034
35.6386
3.56386
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
PSK
739721108
CA7397211086
13.5972
1.35972
Royal Bank of Canada
RY
780087102
CA7800871021
111.9553
11.19553
Seven Generations Energy Ltd
VII
81783Q105
CA81783Q1054
8.5165
0.85165
Suncor Energy Inc
SU
867224107
CA8672241079
27.3999
2.73999
TC Energy Corp
TRP
87807B107
CA87807B1076
57.0007
5.70007
Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
TD
891160509
CA8911605092
79.7160
7.97160
Tourmaline Oil Corp
TOU
89156V106
CA89156V1067
22.8869
2.28869
Vermilion Energy Inc
VET
923725105
CA9237251058
8.9933
0.89933
Whitecap Resources Inc
WCP
96467A200
CA96467A2002
6.4087
0.64087
The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.
For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.
This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.