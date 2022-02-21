International Coaching Federation Announces 2022 Global Boards of Directors

Leading coaches and experts across profession selected.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has finalized the 2022 ICF Global Board of Directors, as well as the 2022 Board for each of ICF's six unique family organizations.

"Our 2022 Directors each possess diverse experience and depth of expertise from different areas across the coaching profession," said ICF CEO Magdalena Mook. "Their distinct perspectives will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, elevate and advance the profession, while also equipping coaches with the knowledge, skills and resources to succeed."

The ICF Global Board provides strategic direction for and coordination of the complete ICF Ecosystem. Each of the six unique family organizations within the ICF Ecosystem also has its own dedicated board to oversee the strategic direction of its affairs, funds and property. One board director from each family organization also serves as a representative to the ICF Global Board.

ICF Global Board of Directors

Pat Mathews, MCC (USA), Chair

Dumisani Magadlela (South Africa), Vice Chair

Cheryl Procter-Rogers, MCC (USA), Secretary/Treasurer

Kara Exner, PCC (Canada), Director At Large

Shweta Handa-Gupta, MCC (India), Director At Large

The ICF Global Representatives from each family organization are recognized below with an asterisk (*).

ICF Coaching Education Global Board of Directors

Zoë MacLeod, ACC (Canada), Chair*

Micki McMillan, MCC (USA), Vice Chair

Peter James, PCC (USA), Secretary/Treasurer

Cristina Custodio, PCC (Puerto Rico)

Avni Martin, MCC (Singapore)

Lynda Mansson, ACC (Switzerland)

Pamela Richarde, MCC (USA)

ICF Coaching in Organizations Global Board of Directors

Iftikar Ali Nadeem, MCC (Saudi Arabia), Chair

Preeti D'Mello (India), Vice Chair*

Joydeep Bose (Singapore), Secretary/Treasurer

Sasa Kerec, ACC (Croatia)

Heather McBride Leef (USA)

Denise Russo (USA)

ICF Credentials and Standards Global Board of Directors

Boris Dobiš, ACC (Slovakia), Chair

Gowri Ramani, MCC (India), Vice Chair*

Dawna Atamanchuk, ACC (Canada)

Maria Inès Colle, PCC (Argentina)

Suresh MJ, PCC (Singapore)

Charles Nyambe (Namibia)

Ksenia Rosina, PCC (Ireland/Russia)

ICF Foundation Board of Trustees

Lisa Nitze (USA), Chair

Saima Butt, MCC (United Kingdom), Treasurer

Wang Ching (Brazil), Secretary

Morel Fourman (United Kingdom)*

Yene Assegid, Ph.D., MCC (Belgium/Africa)

Ann Dorgan, PCC (USA)

José Piñero, ACC (USA)

Jeff Cheah, PCC (Malaysia)

Rashmi Shetty, PCC (India)

ICF Professional Coaches Global Board of Directors

Catherine Tanneau, MCC (France), Chair

Linda McLoughlin, MBS, MCC (Ireland/UAE), Vice Chair*

Kaveh Mir, MCC (United Kingdom), Secretary/Treasurer

Kevin Kan, PCC (Singapore), Director of Strategic Initiatives

Tonya Echols, PCC (USA)

Emily Kamunde-Osoro, ACC (Kenya)

Manbir Kaur, MCC (India)

Rosarii Mannion, PCC (Ireland)

James Wetrich, ACC (USA)

ICF Thought Leadership Institute Global Board of Directors

Anna Gallotti, MA, MCC (France and USA), Chair

Donna P.A. Eiby, MBA (Australia), Vice Chair

Silvia Tassarotti, MBA, MCC (Italy), Secretary*

Pinar Dolen, MBA (Switzerland), Treasurer

Richard Boyatzis, BCC, Ph.D. (USA)

José Miguel Justel, Ph.D., MCC (Spain/Puerto Rico)

Marcus Ranney, MBBS/BSc (India)

More information is available at coachingfederation.org/leadership .

About the International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 150 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching.

