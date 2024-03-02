International Consolidated Airlines Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €29.5b (up 28% from FY 2022).

Net income: €2.66b (up by €2.22b from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 9.0% (up from 1.9% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: €0.54 (up from €0.087 in FY 2022).

IAG Operational Performance

Available seat kilometres (ASK): 323.11b (up 23% from FY 2022).

Passenger load factor: 85.3% (up from 81.8% in FY 2022).

Total aircraft: 582 (up by 42 from FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

International Consolidated Airlines Group EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 10%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.7% growth forecast for the Airlines industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are down 3.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for International Consolidated Airlines Group that we have uncovered.

