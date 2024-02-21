International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on International Consolidated Airlines Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €3.5b ÷ (€43b - €21b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Airlines industry average of 10% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured International Consolidated Airlines Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for International Consolidated Airlines Group .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 22% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that International Consolidated Airlines Group has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Another thing to note, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 49%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, International Consolidated Airlines Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with International Consolidated Airlines Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

