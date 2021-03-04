Recipe Unlimited to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

VAUGHAN, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation will be releasing 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com) after the close of markets on Thursday, March 4th, 2021.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Recipe has added a webcast to the regularly scheduled conference call to discuss 2020 fourth quarter and year end results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, March 5th, 2021. The webcast can be viewed by registering at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1439461&tp_key=164d270de2

If joining by phone, please call (647) 427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191, five to ten minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is 7139926. A copy of the presentation will be available at the time of the call on Recipe's investor website (www.recipeunlimited.investorroom.com).

A telephone replay of the call will be available until midnight on March 26th, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (416) 849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 7139926.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 27, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,355 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

