International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) and Country Reports and Economic Forecasts (CREF) Updates Service 2023

·2 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CountryData Online (CDO)" country profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

CountryData Online (CDO) is the only data source that combines current and historical risk ratings for both the International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) and Country Reports and Economic Forecasts (CREF).

Political, economic, financial, and social risk data are offered for over 150 countries dating to 1984 in most cases. Comprising over two million data points (with 100,000 data points added annually), there is simply no other geopolitical risk series as profound and far-reaching as CDO, globally. The data series has the ability to produce cross-country and regional comparisons - which are especially useful in the context of scholarly literature across a range of academic disciplines.

12-Month Subscription

With a subscription to CDO, you will have access to the entire database, including all historical ICRG data from 1984 through the current month of coverage, annual economic data and CREF outlooks. CountryData is updated monthly and is the gateway to current and historical data.

Target Audience Includes:

  • Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

  • Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

  • Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.

  • Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google

  • Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79brdk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-country-risk-guide-icrg-and-country-reports-and-economic-forecasts-cref-updates-service-2023-301765995.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen is waiting to hear what Europe's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will be before progressing with plans to build further battery plants in Europe, the company said on Wednesday. "De facto it is the case that we are getting ahead far faster in North America," a person close to the matter said to Reuters, declining to be named. The Financial Times previously reported that Volkswagen was pausing plans for a battery plant in eastern Europe, the next expected plant in the region, and prioritising building a plant in North America where it could reap 9-10 billion euros ($10.54 billion) in subsidies.