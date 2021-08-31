U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.25
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,422.00
    +70.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,634.75
    +37.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.80
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.39
    -0.82 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    -0.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9080
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,501.26
    -441.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.34
    +3.48 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.62
    -9.39 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

International Country Risk Report 2021

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Country Risk Guide: ESG Data Bundle - Complete" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact of their asset selections and overall portfolios and using credible data to make investment decisions that better align with their goals.

Fulfilling the data requirements for ESG investments requires a series that is measurable, thoroughly vetted and back-tested for accuracy, and sufficiently global in coverage so as to provide a solid baseline for cross country comparisons. It would be helpful, too, if the data's credibility was appropriately prominent to be used by the world's largest investors, multilateral groups, universities, and published in academic and trade journals.

The ESG data series from the International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) meets these requirements. Labelled as 'the most authoritative' geopolitical risk series available, the ICRG risk data series has been highly useful in the construction and guidance of ESG portfolios given the range of risk metrics used that touch upon such concerns as poverty and wealth distribution, joblessness, social turmoil, and overall democratic accountability.'

For the complete ICRG series of 140 countries, you will receive monthly data from 1984 through the current month affecting all economic and financial risk ratings, and the following political risk ratings: corruption, democratic accountability, religious tensions, ethnic tensions, military in politics, and bureaucratic quality.

In addition to the metrics available above, you will also receive monthly political risk data from 2001 through the current month on the risks related to unemployment, poverty, civil disorder, popular support, government stability, contract viability, and payment delays.

As mentioned, these political risk categories are supplemented with ICRG's economic and financial risk metrics, such as growth, inflation, budget and current account balances, along with external debt and currency sustainability. Unquestionably a potent combination of the best political risk data found anywhere.

Target Audience Includes:

  • Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

  • Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

  • Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.

  • Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google

  • Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72d8qs


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • UK faces £371bn savings shortfall

    The average UK adult is £7,220 away from feeling financially secure.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • EUR/USD Holds Near Its August High, With The Risk Skewed To The Upside

    EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1799 European data missed the market’s expectations, limiting the upside for EUR/USD. Market participants are paying no attention to the macroeconomic calendar. EUR/USD holds near its August high, with the risk skewed to the upside. The week started in slow motion as investors finished digesting the dovish stance of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell while UK markets were closed amid a local holiday. The EUR/USD pair hovered around 1.1800, peaking at 1.1809 and endin

  • The Fed will surely wimp out and let stagflation take root in the economy, Roubini warns

    Loose money in combination with supply shocks will lead to persistent inflation and sluggish growth.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7027 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at .7027.

  • German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to a fresh 13-year high in August, data showed on Monday, underlining growing price pressures as Europe's largest economy recovers from the pandemic and companies struggle with supply shortages. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 3.4% compared with 3.1% in July, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The August reading was in line with a Reuters poll and marked the highest since July 2008, when the harmonised inflation rate also hit 3.4%.

  • Watch what consumers do

    Over the last month, we've spent considerable time in this newsletter following the seeming ebbs and flows of the U.S. consumer.

  • India's economy likely rebounded in April-June amid pandemic risks

    However, many analysts say the risk of spiking infections from the Delta variant and the slow pace of vaccinations in some states could hit India's growth momentum, with the economy unlikely to reach its pre-pandemic level of about $2.9 trillion before the middle of next fiscal year beginning April. The Reserve Bank of India https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-keeps-rates-hold-expected-market-eyes-clues-policy-normalisation-2021-08-06(RBI), which has kept its monetary policy loose, has forecast annual growth of 9.5% in the current fiscal year, although it has warned about the possibility of a third wave https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-states-preparing-next-covid-wave-focus-children-2021-08-19 of the pandemic.

  • A fourth stimulus check isn't coming from the feds, but maybe from your state

    Relief payments have been approved in several states. Is yours on this list?

  • Republicans Pledge To Oppose Paying Debts They Voted For

    Annual budget deficits reflect years of policy decisions, not just the most recent spending bills.

  • Will the August jobs report let everyone down?

    Some forecasters are predicting a letdown for the August employment report. Here's why.

  • French Q2 growth revised up to 1.1%

    The French economy rebounded slightly more strongly than first thought in the second quarter as consumer spending recovered after a coronavirus lockdown, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Tuesday. The euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 1.1% in the three months to the end of June after showing no growth the previous three months, INSEE said, revising the second quarter rate up from 0.9%. Consumer spending, the traditional motor behind the French economy, rose 1.0% in the second quarter while business investment was up 1.9%, INSEE said.

  • Hong Kong retail sales rise 2.9% as pandemic threat eases

    Retail sales in July rose 2.9% from a year earlier to HK$27.2 billion ($3.50 billion), government data showed on Tuesday. "The electronic consumption vouchers that the government began to disburse in August have helped stimulate consumption sentiment and will render support to the retail business in the rest of the year," a government spokesman said, referring to electronic vouchers given to certain consumers to spend in retail stores. In volume terms, retail sales in July grew 0.9% from a year earlier, compared with a revised 2.9% surge the previous month.

  • Alaska lawmakers face crunch to pay checks from oil wealth

    Alaska residents don’t know how much money they might get from the state’s oil wealth this year — or even when they might get the unique payout just for living in the state — and many are upset. The Alaska Permanent Fund, seeded with oil money and grown through investments following its creation in 1976, has an estimated value of $81.1 billion. Residents' checks come from the fund's earnings, which lawmakers have leaned on for expenses, with oil revenue a fraction of what it was a decade ago.

  • Taper Time Is on the Way, Maybe. Powell Sets the Stage With Plenty of Caveats.

    Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank may begin winding down its emergency bond-buying program this year. Interest-rate increases will be subject to more stringent conditions.

  • Australia Economy Could Slide Back Into Recession, Citi, AMP Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Australia’s economy may have shrunk slightly in the three months through June, setting up the bad “optics” of a technical recession when combined with the lockdown-induced contraction expected for the current quarter, according to Citigroup Inc. and AMP Capital Investors Ltd.While the economy performed pretty well in the second quarter, a fall in net exports is likely to be among factor

  • Rise of the COVID-era millionaires

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • European Equities: Economic Data to Keep the Markets Busy Throughout the Day

    It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar, with stats for the Eurozone, France, Germany, the U.S and private sector PMIs from China to influence…

  • Euro zone Aug economic sentiment eases but selling price expectations at record high

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Euro zone economic sentiment has eased more than expected in August from a record high in July, hit by a sharp drop in optimism in France and the Netherlands, while selling price expectations in industry peaked, signalling inflationary pressure. The European Commission's economic sentiment index, released on Monday, eased to 117.5 in August from an all-time high of 119.0 in July. Still, selling price expectations in industry, heralding likely future inflationary pressures, hit a record in August.