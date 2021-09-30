U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.75
    +27.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,476.00
    +211.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,826.50
    +86.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.70
    +21.80 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.73
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9330
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,414.40
    +951.89 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.72
    +27.08 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.64
    +22.48 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

The International Cricket Council Announces Strategic Partnership With FinTech Infrastructure Leader: Nium

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today that it has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Nium, a leading global financial technology (FinTech) infrastructure company. Nium provides banks and businesses with access to a suite of fintech infrastructure services through one API. This partnership includes involvement and integration in three global ICC events through to the end of 2023 such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India.

Nium becomes the International Cricket Council&#39;s first B2B sponsorship partner
Nium becomes the International Cricket Council's first B2B sponsorship partner

As an official partner of the ICC, Nium will promote its association across broadcast and digital platforms, as well as execute unique fan and client activations at these ICC events. This partnership will enable Nium to engage the global cricket-loving business fanbase with innovative campaigns that highlight the power of fintech in helping make global money movement faster, safer, and easier.

Speaking on the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, said, "We are excited to have Nium join us as an official partner, beginning with the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held here in the UAE & Oman. This relationship will allow Nium to use the backdrop of cricket to promote its role as a pioneer in fintech innovation to its clients and prospects, worldwide. We look forward to working with Nium on developing bespoke campaigns that we believe in time will have a positive impact on our game and how we engage with fans."

Speaking on this strategic partnership, Prajit Nanu, Co-Founder and CEO, Nium said, "We are beyond excited to join forces with the ICC as a unique B2B commercial partner. Cricket's appeal transcends countries, currencies, and cultures. For years, Nium has been the behind-the-scenes fintech infrastructure powering some of the most recognized brands in the world. This partnership allows us to showcase our fintech innovations on a global stage, and to engage cricket-loving technologists in the development of new programs to advance the global game experience."

ABOUT THE ICC

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket. Representing 105 members, the ICC governs and administrates the game and is responsible for the staging of major international tournaments including the ICC Men's World Cup and Women's World Cup and the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cups as well as all associated qualifying events.

The ICC presides over the ICC Code of Conduct which sets the professional standards of discipline for international cricket, playing conditions, bowling reviews and other ICC regulations. The Laws of the game remain under the auspices of the MCC.

The ICC also appoints the umpires and referees that officiate at all sanctioned Test matches, One Day International and Twenty20 Internationals. Through the Anti-Corruption Unit it coordinates action against corruption and match fixing.

The ICC Development department works with Associate Members to improve the quality of international cricket, build better cricket systems, get more people playing cricket and grow the game.

ABOUT NIUM

Nium is a leading embedded fintech company that provides banks, payment providers, travel companies, and businesses of any size with access to global payment services via one API. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe with services for pay-outs, pay-ins, card issuance, and banking-as-a-service. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses have the ability to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries - 85 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 33 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 32 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Core to Nium is its license infrastructure, built over time in some of the fastest growing economies. Nium owns the broadest license portfolio, covering 11 of the world's jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639444/ICC_Nium_partnership.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Boeing names digital design head for development of its next new jet

    An internal memo released by Boeing leadership Wednesday said Linda Hapgood would lead a product team in shaping both the new airplane design and the production process.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGary

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • Oil mixed after U.S. inventories post surprise gain

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as selling prompted by an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories eased, with analysts predicting supply may not keep up with a recovery in demand. U.S. oil rose 11 cents to $74.94 a barrel, having also declined by 0.6% in the previous session. U.S. oil and fuel stockpiles increased last week, the U.S. Energy Department's Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • GM's Barra looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsArticle 134 in China’s c

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • This Analyst Has 10 Great Reasons to Buy Roku Stock; Here Are 5 of Them

    With shares of streaming device-maker Roku (ROKU) up 71% over the past year, and up 20-fold over the last five years, you might think that this stock's success speaks for itself, and that Roku doesn't need a any cheerleaders for it on Wall Street. Wall Street investment bank Needham, however, begs to differ. Needham analyst Laura Martin doubled down on her Roku "buy" recommendation, and laid out her "top 10 Roku upside value drivers." Here are the top 5 of her top 10 reasons to buy Roku as this

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Record Costs Slam U.S. Drillers as Oil Output Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureOut of 47 responding companies that supply pr

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.