An international decentralized venture ecosystem DAO.VC set its public token sale date

Dubai, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAO.VC , a decentralized independent venture ecosystem that provides all-in-one venture solutions, set its third public DAOvc governance tokensale.





The platform was founded in the beginning of 2020. It is evolving strictly according to the roadmap and now is stepping from a private tokensale round into a public one. A public tokensale round starts Sept., 5 12:00 CET. 240 allocations from private persons were gathered during this round. Allocations are all equal. They consist of $500 token equivalents. It is still possible to apply for a private tokensale and get DAOVC tokens for the lowest price.

DAOvc ecosystem consists of a marketplace, a venture capital social network, the LaunchLab startup accelerator, a decentralized investment pool - to fund blockchain startups acceleration, and a limited venture partnership pool - to fund IT startups acceleration. Startups that come through the LaunchLab acceleration program could then place their crowdfunding campaigns at DAOvc as well. Thus, a campaign co-investing model will be utilized together with DAOvc.

«We are actively working with blockchain and IT startups right now. For instance, DAOvc is a tokensale provider and operator for the biggest CIS-based martial arts league, Hardcore Fighting Championship, that sets up its NFT platform with the HardCoin token. Our team is wrapping it all up along with legal and marketing support of the tokensale», George Galoyan says

Company’s next plans are business upscaling, acceleration of the first 10 startups under the LaunchLab program, and token listing at both decentralized and centralized crypto exchanges.

Aside from that, on Sept, 2 an AMA session is planned. The project founder, blockchain expert and blockchain conference speaker, the Head of Startup Entrepreneurship committee of the Armenian Blockchain Association, George Galoyan will answer user questions about the DAO.VC platform, the DAOVC token, and the project’s future. Follow the ecosystem Twitter to learn more on that.

Story continues

«We will summarize the interim results of the project, answer the questions of our users and, most importantly, hold a raffle of 10 prizes worth $5,000», the founder and CEO of DAO.VC George Galoyan says.

Follow the official Telegram chat and the Facebook page to find more about DAO.vc and ask your questions.

Grab tokens at the best exchange rate while the private round is still on at DAO.vc website . Remember, DAOvc governance tokens are not available at any third party platforms or P2P exchanges.

Links

https://defi.dao.vc/

https://twitter.com/dao_vc

https://t.me/daovc_chat

https://www.facebook.com/dao.vc/



Media contacts

Name: Karina Uysal

Company name: DAO.vc

Email:karina.krupenchenkova@dao.vc

Website: defi.dao.vc







