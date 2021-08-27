U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,504.13
    +34.13 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,433.23
    +220.11 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,098.22
    +152.42 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.28
    +53.31 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +1.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    +15.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    -0.0200 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9050
    -0.1510 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,181.36
    +1,262.08 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.61
    +46.71 (+4.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.65
    +22.67 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

An international decentralized venture ecosystem DAO.VC set its public token sale date

DAO.vc
·2 min read

Dubai, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAO.VC, a decentralized independent venture ecosystem that provides all-in-one venture solutions, set its third public DAOvc governance tokensale.


The platform was founded in the beginning of 2020. It is evolving strictly according to the roadmap and now is stepping from a private tokensale round into a public one. A public tokensale round starts Sept., 5 12:00 CET. 240 allocations from private persons were gathered during this round. Allocations are all equal. They consist of $500 token equivalents. It is still possible to apply for a private tokensale and get DAOVC tokens for the lowest price.

DAOvc ecosystem consists of a marketplace, a venture capital social network, the LaunchLab startup accelerator, a decentralized investment pool - to fund blockchain startups acceleration, and a limited venture partnership pool - to fund IT startups acceleration. Startups that come through the LaunchLab acceleration program could then place their crowdfunding campaigns at DAOvc as well. Thus, a campaign co-investing model will be utilized together with DAOvc.

«We are actively working with blockchain and IT startups right now. For instance, DAOvc is a tokensale provider and operator for the biggest CIS-based martial arts league, Hardcore Fighting Championship, that sets up its NFT platform with the HardCoin token. Our team is wrapping it all up along with legal and marketing support of the tokensale», George Galoyan says

Company’s next plans are business upscaling, acceleration of the first 10 startups under the LaunchLab program, and token listing at both decentralized and centralized crypto exchanges.

Aside from that, on Sept, 2 an AMA session is planned. The project founder, blockchain expert and blockchain conference speaker, the Head of Startup Entrepreneurship committee of the Armenian Blockchain Association, George Galoyan will answer user questions about the DAO.VC platform, the DAOVC token, and the project’s future. Follow the ecosystem Twitter to learn more on that.

«We will summarize the interim results of the project, answer the questions of our users and, most importantly, hold a raffle of 10 prizes worth $5,000», the founder and CEO of DAO.VC George Galoyan says.

Follow the official Telegram chat and the Facebook page to find more about DAO.vc and ask your questions.

Grab tokens at the best exchange rate while the private round is still on at DAO.vc website. Remember, DAOvc governance tokens are not available at any third party platforms or P2P exchanges.

Links
https://defi.dao.vc/
https://twitter.com/dao_vc
https://t.me/daovc_chat
https://www.facebook.com/dao.vc/

Media contacts
Name: Karina Uysal
Company name: DAO.vc
Email:karina.krupenchenkova@dao.vc
Website: defi.dao.vc


Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    Brain Cheung joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole meeting and the market’s reaction to the speech.

  • Support.com Surges 300% in Meme Army’s New Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles software company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 118%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits

  • Peloton plunges after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Peloton’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • 10 Stocks that Released Solid Quarterly Earnings

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that released solid quarterly earnings. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Released Solid Quarterly Earnings. An earnings report is one of the critical indicators of a company’s growth, at least in the […]

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Dell, HP face supply shortages, Peloton lowers price of bike, Gap raises guidance as brand sees a revival

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Friday’s early morning market movers, which include: Dell and HP’s stock taking a dip due to component shortages causing higher input costs and lengthened backorders, Peloton offering a lower price for its exercise bike as growth sales from the pandemic start to stall, and Gap raising its net sales forecast after experiencing an influx of customers in stores.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why SelectQuote Stock Plunged This Week

    What happened SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shareholders endured sharp losses this week, with the stock falling roughly 40% by early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

    Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of...

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.