International Expansion and New Platform Capabilities Fuel Nylas' Record Growth

·4 min read

Company recognized on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas, provider of communications APIs that drive workflow automation and frictionless digital experiences, today announced a year of record growth, having seen a 365% increase in bookings and a 116% increase in employee headcount. Nylas has also been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022.

https://www.nylas.com/
https://www.nylas.com/

"The contents of communication is the largest and most valuable untapped data store in the world. There is an immense amount of value locked away within conversations that when extracted, structured, and operationalized, delivers unprecedented value for companies and their developers. Nylas makes it easy for organizations to access critical communications data and build innovative and inspirational products, applications, and services for their customers and their teams," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. "Our success is a reflection of the culture we've fostered and people we've hired. I'm incredibly proud of all that we've accomplished and overwhelmingly excited to see what the future holds for Nylas."

With over 100,000 developers on its platform and 1,000 customers worldwide, Nylas powered billions of interactions for over 200 million people and processed more than 12 billion API requests and over 100 terabytes of data daily, from extracting key insights, helping recruiters and businesses streamline their hiring processes, to making it easier for millions of Americans to schedule their COVID vaccination appointments.

Nylas continues to build on its vision to unlock the hidden value in communications data to make it easy for developers to build software that helps the world communicate and connect better. Along with record-breaking growth, other notable achievements included:

  • A $120 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global Management allowing Nylas to further invest in and scale its integrated developer experience, support the influx of developers and companies using Nylas around the world, and rapidly grow its distributed workforce across departments such as sales, marketing, engineering, and customer success.

  • Global expansion into multiple countries and cities across North America and Europe in order to help global enterprises modernize their CPaaS solutions and accelerate their developer-driven initiatives.

  • Continued product innovation with the launch of Nylas Streams, which helps businesses easily access, transform, and analyze rich communications data with little to no code, and Components, ready-made, and custom UI/UX solutions that create frictionless experiences and digital engagement.

  • Recognition by Comparably across categories including Best Company Culture, Best Company Happiness, Best CEO, and ranking #1 for in Best Company for Diversity. In total, Nylas has been recognized more than 20 times since the start of 2019 by Comparably.

  • Expanded its leadership team through key hires such as Chief Financial Officer, Waifa Chau, Chief Marketing Officer, Jyothi Swaroop, Vice President of Sales, Garrick Jang, and Vice President of Demand Generation, Sajag Chikarsal.

"Rich email functionality was critical in allowing us to add value in Pipedrive's platform," said Timo Rein, Co-Founder & CEO, Pipedrive. "Nylas made it easy for us to deliver great features that are also secure, reliable, and scalable."

"Communication data has become an integral part of the modern business world. It provides flexible and innovative ways for companies to quickly and securely connect people and build better software," said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global and Nylas Board Member. "What Nylas brings to the CPaaS industry is truly special both in terms of the technology they provide and the culture they've built."

Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers was selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways: employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth.

To learn more about Nylas' growth and what is coming next visit, https://www.nylas.com/blog/whats-next-for-nylas-in-2022/, and visit https://www.nylas.com/company/jobs/ to see open positions by department, location, and more.

About Nylas
Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to easily access this communications data and put it to use quickly in order to inspire innovation, customer engagement, and digital transformation at scale. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, and Ceridian get universal access to rich communications data, intuitive APIs, open-source UX components, advanced AI/ML-based high volume ETL capabilities, and comprehensive security features to create meaningful and innovative products, workflows, and experiences for customers and employees.

Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:
Jason Sophian
Director of Communications, Nylas
jason.sophian@nylas.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-expansion-and-new-platform-capabilities-fuel-nylas-record-growth-301503279.html

SOURCE Nylas

