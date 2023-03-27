U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.52
    +12.53 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,399.10
    +161.57 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.56
    +10.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.63
    +15.70 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.68
    +1.42 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.00
    -29.80 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0790
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    +0.1330 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3550
    +0.6540 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,319.79
    -692.48 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    595.83
    -11.62 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.19
    +74.74 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Honored for Supporting Israel's National Food Security Initiative

PR Newswire
·4 min read

JERUSALEM, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the National Food Security Initiative Annual Conference last week, Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship), and Israeli President Isaac Herzog were presented awards of distinction for their ongoing dedication and support of Israel's National Food Security Initiative.

Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog were presented awards of distinction for their ongoing dedication and support of Israel’s National Food Security Initiative.
Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog were presented awards of distinction for their ongoing dedication and support of Israel’s National Food Security Initiative.

The National Food Security Initiative—launched by the Israeli government in 2017 and administered by Colel Chabad, Israel's oldest social services organization—acknowledged numerous partners responsible for implementing and financially supporting the program, which provides nutritional support for tens of thousands of Israeli families each year. President Herzog, who launched the program during his tenure as Minister of Welfare, spoke alongside the current Welfare Minister, Rabbi Yaakov Margi.

"I am deeply moved to be here because I remember the launch of this idea, which accepted that the Government of Israel would confront the issue of food security," he said. "No human can be truly respected without caring for their basic needs, the most elementary of which is food. The holistic approach offered by this important initiative is to both assist people, but also to be rehabilitated and to gain financial independence. That is an example of proper governance and a symbol of just welfare governance on the part of the Israeli government."

The Fellowship has contributed over $21 million in aid to Colel Chabad's food support programs since 2002, with another $8 million to be added to the National Food Security Initiative, and $1 million for Colel Chabad soup kitchens this year alone. Since 2010, The Fellowship has given a total of more than $254 million to food programs in Israel.

President Herzog addressed the importance of the initiative and recalled early conversations about the program with Fellowship founder Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, and the continued work of his daughter and current President and CEO of the organization, Yael Eckstein, in support of national food security efforts. "Without your vision, creative thinking, practical solutions, the ability to overcome any denominational boundaries and certainly your resilience in the face of all sorts of pressures, this Initiative would not have reached the remarkable heights it has."

The Initiative, which secured funding from Israel's national budget in 2022 and philanthropic support from Colel Chabad and The Fellowship, combats poverty by enabling individuals and families to overcome financial challenges. With a vision of promoting financial independence, the program is carefully regulated and managed to ensure beneficiaries can escape the downward cycle of poverty.

As of March 2023, 36,000 families in 240 municipalities across Israel were receiving food cards that can be used for specific foods and supplies, as well as monthly deliveries of fresh fruits, vegetables, nutritional staples, and baby formula. In addition, recipients are encouraged to attend a series of sponsored workshops focused on smart fiscal planning and home economics.

"This initiative is the realization of a dream which could only be realized by those who shared our vision of truly helping others and didn't let anything stand in their way to make it possible," said Rabbi Sholom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad. "In particular, we want to thank The Fellowship led by Yael Eckstein and founded by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein of blessed memory, who have worked tirelessly to raise hundreds of millions of shekel on behalf of Israel's needy out of sincere compassion and a desire to better the lives of everyone who needs support."

"We see it as a source of immeasurable pride to partner with Colel Chabad on a program that is impacting the welfare of the people of Israel in such a positive way," said Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship. "The power of this Initiative is that it doesn't simply help people with their basic needs but enables them to escape the cycle of poverty. We see it as part of our central vision not to simply assist, but to create better futures for those benefiting from our support. We look forward to many more years of partnership with Colel Chabad and feeding the hungry."

About The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-fellowship-of-christians-and-jews-honored-for-supporting-israels-national-food-security-initiative-301781044.html

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Recommended Stories

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Alibaba Jumps After SCMP Reports Jack Ma Returned to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. surged as much as 5.5% before relinquishing all gains in Hong Kong, after news emerged that billionaire co-founder Jack Ma had returned to his home country after more than a year abroad.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe co

  • Elon Musk Agrees on Who Is Responsible for America's Problems

    The current banking turmoil has revived the ghosts of the 2008 financial crisis, while the great unity around support for Ukraine at war with Russia is showing cracks.

  • Explainer-Tesla's legal troubles: race bias trial is tip of the iceberg

    A jury trial begins Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black former Tesla Inc factory worker who won a lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of tolerating severe racial harassment at its flagship Fremont, California assembly plant. The case is one of several involving working conditions at Tesla and other companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk. WHAT DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS IS TESLA FACING?

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.

  • Oil rises on Kurdistan output halt and banking optimism

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday after a halt to oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey and moves to contain a potential banking crisis that could have hit demand for crude. Brent crude futures were up $1.16, or 1.6%, at $76.15 a barrel by 1210 GMT. Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • Banking crisis threatens to ignite credit crunch for US households: What to know

    Upheaval within the banking sector has raised the risk of a "credit crunch" in the U.S., which would make lending standards drastically more restrictive.

  • How the TikTok Backlash Could Trigger a Broader Wave of Tech Regulation

    Tiktok's CEO was roughed up at a Congressional hearing on Thursday, which made it clear both political parties support a ban.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

  • Stocks Higher, First Citizens Purchase, Inflation Data Focus, Bank Deposits Flee, Israel Protests - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as bank stocks rebound; Week Ahead: inflation data in focus as Fed rate bets fade; First Citizens agrees to buy Silicon Valley bank loans, deposits; U.S. bank stocks higher, but deposit outflows quicken and Israel protests deepen pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu.

  • New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine

    Recruiters are making cold calls to eligible men. Enlistment offices are working with universities and social service agencies to lure students and the unemployed. A new campaign is underway this spring across Russia, seeking recruits to replenish its troops for the war in Ukraine.

  • G7 nations set to push for stricter cryptocurrency regulations at Japan summit in May

    The Group of Seven industrial countries will discuss tougher rules on cryptocurrencies to improve transparency, protect investors.

  • Scotland to get 1st Muslim leader as SNP elects Humza Yousaf

    Scotland’s governing Scottish National Party elected Humza Yousaf as its new leader on Monday after a bruising five-week contest that exposed deep fractures within the pro-independence movement. The 37-year-old son of South Asian immigrants is set to become the first person of color and the first Muslim to serve as Scotland’s first minister since the post was established in 1999. Yousaf, who currently is Scotland’s health minister, beat two other Scottish lawmakers in a contest to replace First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

  • Ukraine Latest: Hungary to Vote on Finland’s Bid to Join NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary is slated to vote on the ratification of Finland’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, putting Helsinki one step closer to joining the alliance. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapTurkey, the only other NATO member not to

  • Fed's Kashkari: Banking stress brings U.S. closer to recession - CBS

    Recent stress in the banking sector and the possibility of a follow-on credit crunch brings the U.S. closer to recession, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said Sunday in comments to CBS show Face the Nation. "It definitely brings us closer," Kashkari said. Kashkari, who has been among the most hawkish Fed policymakers in advocating higher interest rates to fight inflation, said it remained too soon to gauge the size of the “imprint” bank stress will have on the economy, and therefore too soon to know how it might influence the next interest rate decision of the Federal Open Market Committee.

  • Plan to Curb Coal And Gas to Seal Key Australia Climate Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government expects to win approval for a flagship climate policy to rein in the country’s worst polluters after agreeing to rules that could curb development of new fossil fuel projects.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe country’s revised

  • How Britain’s railways became a cripplingly expensive laughing stock

    Passengers on the c2c rail line into London’s Fenchurch Street station from Essex could hardly believe their luck.

  • Mark Mobius still keen on investing in China after recent hiccup, but wants Beijing to relax capital controls

    China's economy and stock markets are expected to see strong growth this year because of the impetus provided by the border reopening and government policies, according to investment guru Mark Mobius. Mobius, who had earlier expressed concerns about China's capital controls, said he was positive on the country, but believed that the country would be more attractive to foreign investors if Beijing relaxes its control on capital flows. "My view on China has not changed," he told the Post in an int