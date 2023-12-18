What International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.'s (NYSE:IFF) P/S Is Not Telling You

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.4x in the Chemicals industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.'s (NYSE:IFF) P/S ratio of 1.7x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Check out our latest analysis for International Flavors & Fragrances

What Does International Flavors & Fragrances' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times haven't been great for International Flavors & Fragrances as its revenue has been falling quicker than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal revenue performance to revert back to industry averages soon, which has kept the P/S from falling. If you still like the company, you'd want its revenue trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on International Flavors & Fragrances.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, International Flavors & Fragrances would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 8.0%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 128% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 2.3% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

Story continues

In light of this, it's curious that International Flavors & Fragrances' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What Does International Flavors & Fragrances' P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of International Flavors & Fragrances' revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for International Flavors & Fragrances (2 are concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.