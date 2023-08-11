International Flavors & Fragrances' (NYSE:IFF) Dividend Will Be $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.'s (NYSE:IFF) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.81 per share on 5th of October. This makes the dividend yield 5.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

International Flavors & Fragrances' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. International Flavors & Fragrances is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 312% of its free cash flow. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 14%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

International Flavors & Fragrances Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.36 total annually to $3.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 59% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

International Flavors & Fragrances' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for International Flavors & Fragrances that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is International Flavors & Fragrances not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

