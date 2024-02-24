International Flavors & Fragrances' (NYSE:IFF) Dividend Is Being Reduced To $0.40

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has announced that on 10th of April, it will be paying a dividend of$0.40, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. However, the dividend yield of 2.0% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

International Flavors & Fragrances' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. While International Flavors & Fragrances is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 11%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.36 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.6% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 63% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

International Flavors & Fragrances' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for International Flavors & Fragrances you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

