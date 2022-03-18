U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

International Foodservice Manufacturers Association Announces Alliance with SIAL America

·2 min read

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIAL America, part of the world's largest network of food and drink fairs, will collaborate with the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) to provide proprietary Food-Away-From-Home consumer and operator research—including IFMA's most recent U.S. Foodservice Industry Forecasts—to global audiences attending SIAL's inaugural US event in Las Vegas, March 22-24, 2022.

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. For more information, visit ifmaworld.com. (PRNewsfoto/IFMA)
Beyond research and educational programming, IFMA will select and invite operator influencers from key segments of the foodservice industry as part of SIAL America's hosted buyer program. Global product innovation will be an exciting component of the SIAL America event and IFMA leadership will play an important role in the judging process to select premier food innovation.

"The opportunity to partner with SIAL to showcase our member benefits during this extraordinary food industry event is unprecedented. We are excited about the future of the foodservice business and are positioned to help global food manufacturers navigate their way to success through the SIAL alliance," said Phil Kafarakis, IFMA President & CEO.

The exponential growth of the Food-Away-From-Home industry in America prior to the COVID pandemic is returning according to IFMA's Industry forecast, and the importance of partnerships has never been so critical for food manufacturers interested in investing in growth and expansion of market share.

"We are thrilled to partner with IFMA to deliver foodservice research, insights and best practices to our exhibitors and attendees," said Colleen Truman of SIAL America.

The SIAL America event is taking place March 22-24, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Las Vegas, NV, during Food & Beverage Industry Week and will take place concurrent to Emerald's International Pizza Expo.

For more information regarding SIAL America, visit www.sialamerica.com. For information on meetings and conventions in Las Vegas, visit www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)
As an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for 70 years, the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) works to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, IFMA enlightens members and motivates change that leads to the betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com.

About SIAL Network: SIAL Network is the world's largest network of food and drink fairs. Its 10 regular shows (SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada Montreal, Toronto, SIAL China, SIAL China South, SIAL Middle East, SIAL India, SIAL Interfood in Jakarta, Gourmet Selection and DJAZAGRO) bring together 16,000 exhibitors and 700,000 visitors from 200 countries. For more information, visit https://www.sial-network.com/.

Media Contact:
Alvaro Rojas
International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)
180 North Stetson Ave, Suite 850
Chicago, IL 60601
Tel (312) 253-4685
E-mail alvaro@ifmaworld.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-foodservice-manufacturers-association-announces-alliance-with-sial-america-301505988.html

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

