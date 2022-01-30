U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.67 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.77 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.47 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,723.77
    -420.35 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

International Forums to Address Pathways to Peaceful Reunification on the Korean Peninsula

Universal Peace Federation USA
·2 min read

Asia-Pacific Forums to be held February 1-3, 2022

UPF Asia Pacific Forum

Think Tank 2022 Forum
Think Tank 2022 Forum
Think Tank 2022 Forum

Washington, DC, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


MEDIA ALERT

International Forums to Address Pathways to

Peaceful Reunification on the Korean Peninsula
Asia-Pacific Forums to be held February 1-3, 2022



The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) is pleased to announce a series of Global Forums to be held Feb. 1-3, 2022 on the theme of bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Forums are part of the upcoming World Summit 2022. They are organized by UPF’s seven Peace Associations as part of its Think Tank 2022 project, which is gathering expertise from more than 2,000 people on the challenges and pathways to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

WHAT: UPF’s seven Peace Associations are holding Global Forums around the world Feb. 1-3, 2022 to assemble strategies, knowledge and information relevant to bringing reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.

WHEN: The regions (Africa, the Americas, Europe/Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Korea) will hold their forums from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their respective time zones.

WHO: Details about the Speakers, Moderators and Forum topics for Asia-Pacific are available at this link: https://upf-asiapacific.org/

Media coverage is invited. To register: https://upf-asiapacific.org/

UPF’s seven Peace Associations are:

  • International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) and the International Association of First Ladies for Peace (IAFLP)

  • International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP)

  • Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD)

  • International Association for Peace and Economic Development (IAED)

  • International Media Association for Peace (IMAP)

  • International Association of Academicians for Peace (IAAP)

  • International Association of Arts and Culture for Peace (IAACP)


For general media inquiries, please contact:

William P. Selig | Communications Director, Universal Peace Federation

Ph: 240-274-1744 | Email: wselig@upf.org | Web: www.upf.org

For media inquiries in the Asia Pacific, please contact:

Dr. Robert Kittel | Co-Chair, UPF Asia Pacific

Ph: +82 01084932873 (until Feb. 16, 2022) | Email: rskittel@gmail.com
| Web: https://upfasia.org/

Attachment

CONTACT: William P. Selig Universal Peace Federation USA 240-274-1744 wselig@upf.org


Recommended Stories

  • BLM transferred millions to Canadian charity to buy mansion formerly owned by Communist Party: report

    Black Lives Matter (BLM) moved millions of dollars to a charity in Canada run by the wife of co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors to purchase a mansion that used to be the headquarters of the Communist Party of Canada, according to public records reviewed by the New York Post.

  • Happy Kansas Day! Celebrate the Sunflower State with these fast facts

    Kansas became a U.S. state 161 years ago. Here are some of our favorite facts to celebrate the Sunflower State’s birthday.

  • Embattled CEO Keith Hovan fired by Southcoast Health hospital group

    Southcoast Health fires embattled CEO Keith Hovan, two months after domestic incident

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • AlphaTrAI Quant Says Risk-Parity Old Guards Are About to Suffer

    (Bloomberg) -- In the era of rising rates, there’s no shortage of people on Wall Street sounding the alarm on the systematic trade known as risk parity. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Maj

  • Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Bought $20 Million of Stock

    Netflix stock has lost a third of its value this year. Co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings just made his first open-market purchase of the shares.

  • Aeromexico reorganization plan confirmed after creditor deal

    Aeromexico on Friday won court approval of its restructuring plan after the airline struck a deal with the remaining holdouts among its creditors, clearing the way for it to emerge from bankruptcy with new controlling shareholders. "I could not be more pleased to tell you the plan of reorganization is confirmed," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman said soon after the agreement to pay a settlement to the creditors was announced during a court hearing. Her approval of the plan allows Aeromexico, one of three major Latin American airlines to seek court protection from creditors during the pandemic, to complete the bankruptcy process, which has been ongoing since June 2020.

  • Citrix Systems Near $13 Billion Buyout by Elliott, Vista: WSJ

    A takeover would be the biggest leveraged buyout in recent months, ending the lull that followed a flurry of them in 2021, WSJ reports.

  • Bond Market Girds for Bumpy Road as Powell Shreds Fed Playbook

    (Bloomberg) -- A consensus is building in the world’s largest bond market as the Federal Reserve moves to pull back its pandemic-era stimulus: There’s a rough ride ahead. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinNadal Wins Australian Open f

  • Australia to Scrap QE, Revise Up Inflation as Rate Debate Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAustralia’s central bank will jett

  • Atlassian Shows Strength Amid Critical Cloud Transformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. is continuing to show its strength in the midst of a company-defining pivot to the cloud, a testament to the unique niche the vendor has carved out in the increasingly crowded world of enterprise software. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinNadal Wins Australian

  • Valuation: What's wrong with trillion-dollar companies?

    The idea that 1% of the companies in the index account for about 25% of the total market value is jarring, and some folks see that as a vulnerability for the stock market.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone GDP, BOE, ECB, U.S. Employment

    Gross domestic product in the 19-nation bloc likely grew at an annualized rate of 1.6% in the three months through December, according to a Commerzbank estimate, compared with 9.1% in the previous quarter. The most recent readings on the economy—consumer prices rose at the fastest annual rate in nearly three decades in December, unemployment is falling and job vacancies are at a record high—increase the odds of the BOE’s raising interest rates again this week. The European Central Bank’s outlook on inflation has been more benign than that of the BOE or Federal Reserve, and ECB officials appear unlikely to signal imminent plans to begin raising interest rates at the conclusion of their policy meeting Thursday.

  • What to Expect from JPMorgan’s Viva Wallet Acquisition

    JPMorgan (JPM) is America’s largest investment banking stock by market cap. Led by Jamie Dimon, the firm has achieved tremendous success in recent times through offerings in investment banking, trading, loan origination, related consumer products, and more. I am bullish on the stock. Viva Wallet Acquisition JPMorgan has agreed a deal to acquire 49% of a European cloud-based payments company, Viva Wallet. The acquisition reiterates the bank's emphasis on speeding up its payment solutions by expan

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy With January Deliveries Due?

    Li Auto stock is trying to find its footing after a big decline. January deliveries are on tap for the China EV maker.

  • Ocean Shipper Matson Leads Five Stocks Showing Strength In Volatile Market

    Ocean shipper Matson is in buy range and among five stocks showing unusual relative strength in a weak market.

  • Who Really Got Rich From the GameStop Revolution?

    When Reddit became the rowdy center of the investing universe last January, its co-founder called the frenzy a “revolution” and a “chance for Joe and Jane America, the retail buyers of stock, to flex back and push back.” Maybe one day, he mused, the members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum could do more than just ambush hedge funds–they could outperform those highly-paid investors. The rookies who transformed videogame retailer GameStop into the hottest stock on the planet thought they had a twofer: sticking it to Wall Street while making a bundle themselves.

  • Charles Schwab CEO sees bank lending as a huge growth opportunity

    The CEO is also keeping the door open for new acquisitions, saying: "We consider everything, but we do have a fairly high criteria for transactions."

  • Blackstone Tees Up $11 Billion in Fresh Capital for Asia Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has amassed $11 billion to buy companies in Asia after raising its second private-equity fund for the region, nearly tripling its previous pool of capital raised in 2018.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy W

  • Crypto giant Binance restricts 281 Nigerian accounts

    Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has restricted the personal accounts of 281 Nigerian users, citing a need to comply with international money laundering laws, its CEO said. Changpeng Zhao said in a letter to Nigerian customers dated Jan. 29 that the decision to restrict some personal accounts was to ensure user safety while more than a third of the affected accounts were restricted at the request of international law enforcement.