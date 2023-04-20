International Franchise Expo Invites Entrepreneurs to Connect and Explore Franchise Opportunities in New York City

The expo brings together 6000+ attendees, 300+ franchise brands and 70+ educational seminars for networking, education, business development, and fun!

GLEN ROCK, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the ultimate franchise event of the year! MFV Expositions and Comexposium , the nation's leader in connecting the franchising world with motivated entrepreneurs for over 30 years, is inviting current and aspiring business owners from around the world to attend the world's largest franchising event - the International Franchise Expo ("IFE") taking place in New York City at the Javits Center on June 1-3, 2023. Anyone can register via the registration form .

The International Franchise Expo, in exclusive partnership with the International Franchise Association ("IFA") and supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce as one of a limited number of expos in the world to participate in the International Buyer Program, is the world's leading franchise show where potential franchisees can connect with large, medium-sized and emerging franchise brands to get everything you need to launch a franchise in one place.

The expo showcases a wide range of franchise brands - providing exclusive insight into rising trends and growth plans for the future of franchising, making it the ultimate epicenter for current and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing their next business endeavor. IFE brings together attendees from 120+ countries, 300+ franchise brands and 70+ educational seminars for networking, education, business development, and fun!

The must-attend event is designed to build relationships with the franchise community and other like-minded entrepreneurs. With franchise opportunities starting at investment levels as low as $10,000, IFE aims to help entrepreneurs explore opportunities and connect with franchisors. Attendees will have the chance to meet face-to-face with many of the top franchisors from every industry and learn about financing options and connect with lenders who specialize in franchise funding.

"With the franchising industry expected to add approximately 254,000 jobs and grow financially to 860.1 billion in 2023, the International Franchise Expo brings unparalleled opportunities to learn, grow as an entrepreneur and open a business for yourself, but not by yourself," said Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. "Hosting the world's largest franchising expo in New York City, a vibrant hub filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, is truly a privilege and an honor we don't take lightly. We look forward to welcoming attendees from around the globe to IFE and providing them with the resources and knowledge they need to succeed in franchising."

For entrepreneurs and business owners interested in franchising, IFE provides the opportunity to attend over 70+ educational seminars and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry. Attendees can build their own unique conference experience by selecting from a variety of seminars to attend from the three-day event's agenda here .

In addition to hosting IFE, MFV Expositions recently closed another annual Franchise Expo West, the largest franchising expo in the Western U.S., on April 1, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The event was attended by over 2,000+ entrepreneurs, investors and franchisors, over 100 exhibitors.

"Franchise Expo West has always been a valuable event for entrepreneurs and franchisors, and this year was no exception," said Dana Stein, Business Development Manager of MFV Expositions. "The energy and enthusiasm we saw from attendees and exhibitors alike were truly inspiring, and we're thrilled to have played a role in connecting entrepreneurs with franchise opportunities that can help them achieve their business ownership goals."

Next year's Franchise Expo West will be held in Los Angeles, California, at the Los Angeles Convention Center from April 12-13, 2024.

To learn more about the International Franchise Expo in New York City, visit franchiseexpo.com/ife/ .

To learn more about MFV, visit franchiseexpo.com .

To learn more about Comexposium, visit comexposium.com .

About MFV:

MFV is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

