International Game Technology to merge two units with Everi in $6.2 billion deal

Reuters
·1 min read
A screen displays the ticker symbol for International Game Technology PLC, at the post where it is traded following it's launch on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) -International Game Technology said on Thursday it was separating its global gaming and playdigital businesses and combining them with gaming machine maker Everi Holdings in a deal valued at $6.2 billion, including debt.

IGT shareholders are expected to own about 54% of the combined company, with the rest going to Everi stockholders.

The deal, which comes after IGT's board launched a strategic review of its Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses, will separate the firm's offerings such as land-based gaming, iGaming, sports-betting and fintech, leaving it a pure-play global lottery business.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

