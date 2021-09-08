U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,078.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,664.50
    -10.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.28
    +0.93 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.50
    +2.09 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2280
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,389.59
    -4,720.75 (-9.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.62
    -184.33 (-13.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.96
    -34.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

International Game Technology PLC Announces New Digital & Betting Business Segment And Provides Investor Day Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Segment comprises high-growth iGaming and sports betting businesses

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT" or the "Company") today announced that it has established a dedicated Digital & Betting business segment, comprising its iGaming and sports betting activities that were previously part of the Global Gaming segment. As a result, beginning with the third quarter of FY2021, IGT will report results under three business segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming and Digital & Betting. The IGT iLottery business will remain part of the Company's Global Lottery segment.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Enrico Drago will serve as CEO, Digital & Betting, reporting to Marco Sala, CEO of IGT, effective immediately. Drago, 44, previously had oversight of the IGT iGaming, iLottery and sports betting businesses as Senior Vice President, PlayDigital.

"IGT has established strong leadership positions and driven dynamic growth across its iGaming and sports betting businesses. With significant growth expected to continue, we have decided to establish a dedicated Digital & Betting business segment," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "These businesses have become strategically important to IGT as they afford us the opportunity to leverage the global reach and strong customer relationships of our Global Gaming segment. The new structure gives us more flexibility in our product and solutions portfolio and enables better appreciation of the intrinsic value of these activities."

In advance of its third quarter 2021 earnings call, the Company expects to provide a recast of its historical financials to reflect the new segment disclosure.

In addition, due to the increased restrictions and ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its Delta variant, IGT has decided to hold its Investor Day event virtually and has moved its date to November 16, 2021. More information on the event will be forthcoming.

Executive Biography
Prior to his appointment as CEO, Digital & Betting, Enrico Drago served as Senior Vice President of PlayDigital from July, 2018, leading a fast-growing and award-winning portfolio of digital gaming/lottery and sports betting products, platforms and services. He has also served as Vice Chairman of De Agostini S.p.A., since June, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, De Agostini S.p.A. held approximately 50.40 percent of IGT's ordinary shares and approximately 64.98 percent of the voting rights attaching to IGT's ordinary shares. Drago also has served as an advisor for Nina Capital, a leading European venture capital firm focused on health technology companies, since 2019. He is the son of Marco Drago, a member of IGT's Board of Directors and the Chairperson of De Agostini S.p.A.

In 2014, Enrico Drago joined IGT as Chief Operating Officer for subsidiary Lottomatica, overseeing the Italian business strategy and operations. In 2017, he took on the role of Senior Vice President Global Interactive, Sports Betting and Licenses. Prior to joining IGT, he led teams for Inditex Italia, which he joined through a leadership program for high-potential managers. Drago was selected as the Italy Chief Operating Officer for brands Bershka, Pull & Bear, Zara Home, Oysho, Stradivarius and Massimo Dutti and appointed as Inditex Italia Managing Director in 2011. Prior to his roles with Inditex Italia, Drago worked with Puig Beauty and Fashion.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning IGT and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452 and outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 34 85475493
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-announces-new-digital--betting-business-segment-and-provides-investor-day-update-301370716.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • 5 Utility Stocks for Investors Chasing Yield

    Our stock screen ranks utilities by yield, looking for companies that are likely to keep raising their dividends.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador

    Bitcoin licked its wounds on Wednesday, a day after its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months as El Salvador's historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the street. Analysts said the sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumour of El Salvador's move now selling the fact. "I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event (El Salvador), similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq," said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • With GameStop earnings on tap, options traders bet on muted moves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Options traders are expecting comparatively subdued moves in GameStop Inc shares around its earnings report, as the company that helped spark the so-called meme stock phenomenon prepares to report quarterly results on Wednesday. Traders are pricing a 14% swing for GameStop's shares by Friday, according to pricing in options expiring at the end of the week. By comparison, the video game retailer’s shares have moved about 30% on the day after each of its last two earnings reports.

  • Investment Banks Turn Sour on U.S. Equity Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment banks from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are cautioning investors about the U.S. equity outlook.Morgan Stanley slashed U.S. equities to underweight and global stocks to equal-weight on Tuesday, citing “outsized risk” to growth through October. Rising cases of the delta virus strain, and tension between elevated inflation expectations and low yields are at play during a time “that has historically poor seasonality,” strategists including And

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Endured a Rocky Day. What’s Behind the Selloff.

    The volatile crypto market may be going through a bout of profit-taking after a surge. Technical factors also could be to blame.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) set a Low Bar for its Q4 Report. Here is What Will Actually Drive High Growth

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a young FinTech growth company that has garnered a lot of attention since its IPO in January 2021. Affirm is offering a payment platform where people can buy products and pay in 1 to 48 month installments. Before Thursday's Q4 Earnings report, we are going to do a quick overview of the company and see what can investors expect from Affirm in the future.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading near $46,150 as of 6:31 a.m. in New York, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following El

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.