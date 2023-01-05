International Health Insurance Companies 2022: Keep Up to Date with IPMI /PMI by the Insurer
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance Companies 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has the latest information, facts and figures and research on significant global, regional and local health insurance companies.
Change is fast
After quiet years, the health insurance market and insurers have re-opened at breakneck speed. Keeping up with what health insurers are doing and planning is very difficult.
Insurer partnerships
The biggest change is large insurers partnering with one or more insurers plus a raft of distribution groups.
Insurers present in countries
With insurers and brokers buying and selling and entering into major partnerships, which company is where has greatly changed.
Compulsory health insurance
Compulsory health insurance in more countries offers opportunities but also drives local insurers into IPMI.
Dynamic market
International health insurance is a growing and profitable market.
International health insurers are also expanding into local PMI markets.
Insurers are deciding where to expand, where to consolidate and which countries to leave.
They face competition from sophisticated regional and single country insurers.
Health insurance can no longer be seen as separate from wider healthcare.
Technology
Using technology, social media, plus investing in start-ups are all essential as to stand still is to die.
There is a massive growth in regional insurers in PMI and IPMI.
IPMI market
You may have seen reports that claim that IPMI business has fallen and this is not true.
For 2021 several countries report a large uptake in IPMI and PMI.
For 2021 and 2022 IPMI insurers reports more customers and more revenue.
The increase in waiting lists at state hospitals has driven people to buy private healthcare and health insurance
Insurance company profiles
Base country-
HQ-
Ownership
Overview
Number of employees
Structure
Insurance
Healthcare
Customer numbers
Strategy
2021 results
2022 results
2022 forecasts
Buying businesses
Selling businesses
Partnerships
Sponsorships
Micro health
Apps
Marketing
Technology
Start-ups, accelerators and labs
Who the report is for?
Insurance companies
Insurance brokers and agents
MGAs and MGUs
Management consultants
Professionals working in global healthcare markets
Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
Travel agents
Banks and other financial institutions
Investors and private equity
National and local government policy makers
Lawyers
Policy advisors
Think tanks
Assistance companies
Cost containment and claims management companies
Insurance technology companies
Travel managers
Why you should buy this report?
Keep up to date with IPMI /PMI by the insurer
See an overview of where insurers are present
Understand your competitors/ partners..
The author uses his daily updated company databases to keep up to date.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzqy2a
